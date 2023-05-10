RESOLUTION TO VACATE UTILITY EASEMENT LY

RESOLUTION TO VACATE UTILITY EASEMENT LYING WITHIN BLOCK 25, VILLARDS ADDITION WHEREAS, a petition has been filed with the city council to vacate that utility easement located in the north 10.00 feet of the previously vacated 20.00 feet wide alley in Block 25 of Villards Addition to the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, as reserved from the vacation of that alley on August 30, 1963 and recorded in Book 72 of Miscellaneous at Page 134, containing 2000 square feet more or less. WHEREAS, notice thereof has been published in accordance with the law, and a hearing has been held thereon. NOW, THEREFORE, Be It Resolved by the city council of the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota, that the hereinbefore described property as shown on the attached map which is by reference made a part hereof, be and the same is hereby vacated and discontinued. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, That the city auditor publish this resolution as provided by law. I, Maureen Storstad, city auditor, hereby certify that the aforementioned resolution was passed and adopted by the City Council of the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota, at its meeting held at 5:30 o’clock in the evening on Monday, May 1, 2023. Maureen Storstad City Auditor (Seal) (May 10, 2023) 221980