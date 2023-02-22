RESOLUTION TO VACATE SIDEWALK EASEMENT B

RESOLUTION TO VACATE SIDEWALK EASEMENT BETWEEN LOTS 10 & 11, BLOCK 1, SOUTH PINESADDITION WHEREAS, a petition has been filed with the city council to vacate the 20’ sidewalk easement between Lots 10 and 11, Block 1, South Pines Addition, as follows: The south 10.00 feet of Lot 10, Block 1 of South Pines Addition, containing 1189 square feet more or less and The north 10.00 feet of Lot 11, Block 1 of South Pines Addition, containing 1189 square feet more or less, for a total of 2378 to the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota. WHEREAS, notice thereof has been published in accordance with the law, and a hearing has been held thereon. NOW, THEREFORE, Be It Resolved by the city council of the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota, that the hereinbefore described property as shown on the attached map which is by reference made a part hereof, be and the same is hereby vacated and discontinued. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, That the city auditor publish this resolution as provided by law. I, Maureen Storstad, city auditor, hereby certify that the aforementioned resolution was passed and adopted by the city council of the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, at its meeting held at 5:30 o’clock in the evening on Monday, February 6, 2023. Maureen Storstad City Auditor (Seal) (February 22, 2023) (Feb. 22, 2023) 195584