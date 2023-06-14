RESOLUTION TO VACATE A PORTION OF THE CU

RESOLUTION TO VACATE A PORTION OF THE CUL-DE-SAC IN SOUTH WASHINGTON FRONTAGE ROAD DEDICATED BY REPLAT OF LOTS A & B, BLOCK6 OF THE REPLAT OF LOT 1 OF THE REPLAT OF BLOCK 6 OF SUNSET ACRES ADDITION WHEREAS, a petition has been filed with the city council for a vacation of a portion of that Right of Way dedicated for a 30.00’ radius Cul-De-Sac by the Replat of Lots A & B, Block 6 of the Replat of Lot 1 of the Replat of Block 6 of Sunset Acres 3rd Addition to the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota described as follows: All of that Right of Way for the 30.00’ Radius Cul-De-Sac dedicated by said Replat of Lots A&B, Block 6, adjacent to the west side of Lot D of said Replat of Lots A&B, Block 6; excepting therefrom; That portion of said Cul-De-Sac Right of Way located within the Highway Easement to the North Dakota Department of Transportation described in the Highway Easement recorded at Doc. #546152. Containing a total of 570 square feet more or less. WHEREAS, notice thereof has been published in accordance with the law, and a hearing has been held thereon. NOW, THEREFORE, Be It Resolved by the city council of the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota, that the hereinbefore described property as shown on the attached map which is by reference made a part hereof, be and the same is hereby vacated and discontinued. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, That the city auditor publish this resolution as provided by law. I, Maureen Storstad, city auditor, hereby certify that the aforementioned resolution was passed and adopted by the city council of the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, at its meeting held at 5:30 o’clock in the evening on Monday, June 5, 2023. Maureen Storstad City Auditor (Seal) (June 14, 2023) 233098