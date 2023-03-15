RESOLUTION TO VACATE 20TH AVENUE NORTH (between N 55th St and N 52nd St and between N 52nd St and N 48th St) WHEREAS, a petition has been filed with the city council to vacate 20th Avenue North (between N 55th St and N 52nd St and between N 52nd St and N 48th St), described as: (Area 1) That portion of 20th Avenue North, as shown on the plat of the Korynta-Lemm Subdivision, between the west Right of Way line of North 52nd Street and the east boundaries of those parcels described in the Warranty Deeds recorded at Doc. #581141 and Doc. #580840 (as corrected by the Affidavit recorded at Doc #829101). Containing 93,697 square feet (2.15 acres) and (Area 2) That portion of 20th Avenue North, as shown on the plat of the Korynta-Lemm Subdivision, between the west Right of Way line of North 48th Street and the east Right of Way line of North 52nd Street. Containing 100,918 square feet (2.32 acres), For a total of 194,615 square feet (4.47 acres). WHEREAS, notice thereof has been published in accordance with the law, and a hearing has been held thereon. NOW, THEREFORE, Be It Resolved by the city council of the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota, that the hereinbefore described property as shown on the attached map which is by reference made a part hereof, be and the same is hereby vacated and discontinued. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, That the city auditor publish this resolution as provided by law. I, Maureen Storstad, city auditor, hereby certify that the aforementioned resolution was passed and adopted by the city council of the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, at its meeting held at 5:30 o’clock in the evening on Monday, March 6, 2023. Maureen Storstad City Auditor (Seal) (March 15, 2023) 202740