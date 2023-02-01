RESOLUTION OF NECESSITY Paving (Mill & O

RESOLUTION OF NECESSITY Paving (Mill & Overlay) District No. 774.1, Project No. 8619.1 RESOLVED That the city council has received and considered the report of the city engineer as to the general nature, purpose and feasibility of the proposed paving and street lighting in and for _Paving (Mill & Overlay) _ District No. 774.1, designated as Project No. _8619.1 , and an estimate of the probable cost of the work, and approves the report and directs it to be filed in the city auditor’s office, where any person interested may examine it, and directs the engineer to prepare detailed plans and specifications for construction of the improvement and determines that it is necessary to make the improvement as described in the report, to-wit: Purpose and general nature: Improvement of the municipal system serving the district by construction of paving street lighting. Location: Project location area consists of an area UND Neighborhoods, Hamline St (University to 6th Ave N), Cambridge St (University to 6th Ave N), Harvard St (University to 6th Ave N), Princeton St (5th Ave N to 6th Ave N), and 5th Ave N (Princeton St to 138 ft east of Hamline St). FURTHER RESOLVED That special assessments for the improvement shall be levied upon properties within the boundaries of the district as heretofore created, to-wit: To serve the area of: University Place Addition: Lift Station #13 Replat of Portion of L1, Block A Block 1,2 &5; Lot 3 & Vacated Cornel St Block A Less Roadway and Utility Easements; Lot 2 & E ½ of Vac Alley Block A, ADJ thereto; Lot 16 & E ½ of Vac St Block 1, Adj Thereto & W ½ of Vac Alley ADJ thereto; Lot 15 & E ½ of Vac St Block 1 Adj Thereto & W ½ of Vac Alley Adj Thereto; Lot 8 & W ½ of Vac St Block 2 Adj Thereto; Lot 9 & E ½ of Vac St Block 2 Adj Thereto; Lot 11, 12 & E ½ Lot 13, Block 1; Lot 15, 16 & S 31’ Lot 17, Block 2; North 24’ of Lot 17 & All of Block 2, Lot 18; Lot 19, 55 x 135’, Block 2; Lot 20, 55x135’, Block 2; Lot 21, 55x135’, Block 2; Lots 22 & 23, Block 2; Lot 1 - 3, Block 3; Lot 4, 55x135’, Block 3; Lot 5, 55x135’, Block 3; Lot 6, 55x135’, Block 3; Lot 7, 55x135’, Block 3; Lot 8, 55x135’, Block 3; Lot 9, 57x135’, Block 3; Lots 10, 11 & E 35’ of 12, Block 3; West 20’ of Lot 12 & All of Lot 13, Block 3; Lot 14, 61x140’, Block 3; Lot 15, 57x135’, Block 3; Lots A - C, Block 3; Lots 19 – 23, Block 3; Lots 10 – 12, Lot 13, 50x135’, Lot 14, 50x135, Lot 15, 50x135, Lots 16 & 17, Lot 18, 50x135’, Block 5; Lots 1 & 2, Lot 3, 50x135’, Lot 4 & North ½ of Lot 5, South ½ of Lot 5 & All of Lot 6, Lot 7 & North ½ of Lot 8, South ½ of Lot 8 & All of Lot 9, Lots 10 & 11, Lot 12 & South ½ of Lot 13, North ½ of Lot 13 & all of Lot 14, Lots 15 – 18, Block 6; Lot 1 & North 12 ½ of Lot 2, South 37 ½’ of Lot 2 & North ½ of Lot 3, south ½ of Lot 3 & All of Lot 4, Lot 5, Lot 6 & Ease 90’ Lot 7,8 & 9, Wes 50’ of Lot 7,8 & 9, Block 7; Lot A & B, Block 7; North 15’ of Lot 12 & South, 35’ of Lot 13, Block 7; North 15’ of Lot 13 & All of Lot 14, Block 7; Lots 15 - 18, Block 7; Lot A - E, Lots 10 – 12, Block 8; Lot 4 & North ½ of Lot 5, Lot 13 50x166’, Lot 14, 50x166’, Lot 15 50x166’, Lot 16 & South ½ of Lot 17, North ½ of Lot 17 & All of Lot 18, Block 8; Lot 1 & North 25’ of Lot 2, South 25’ of Lot 2 & All of Lot 3, Lot 4 & North 10’ of Lot 5, South 40’ of Lot 5 & All of Lot 6, South 30’ of East 80’ of Lot 7 & East 80’ of Lots 8 & 9, West 70’ of Lot 8 & 9 & South 30’ of Lot 7 & 10 of Alley West & Adjacent, East 70’ of Lot 10 & 11 & East 70’ of South 30’ of Lot 12 & 10’ of Alley East of Adjacent, West 80’ of Lots 10 & 11 and South 30’ of West 80’ of Lot 12, Lot 13, 50x150’, Lot 14, 50x150’, Lot 15 & south ½ of Lot 16, North ½ of Lot 16 & South 40’ of Lot 17, North 10’ of Lot 17 & All of Lot 18, Block 9; Lots 1 – 4, Block 10; 75’ on Cambridge ST x 135’ deep in NE Cor, Block 11; A parcel Commencing at a Point on the East Line of Block 11 75’ South of the Northeast Corner Block 11 then West 135’ South 77’, East 135’ & North 77’ to Beginning; A Parcel Com at A Pont on the E Line of Block 11 152’ S of NE Block 11 Cor then W 135’ Along a line 152’ S of N line of Block S 65’, E 135’ & N 65’ to point of beginning; A Parcel commencing at a point on the E line of Block 11 217’ S of the NE corner then W135’,S70’, E135’ &N70’ to beginning; A Parcel commencing at a point on the East line of Block 11 287’ Block 11 South of the Northeast corner then West 135’, South 70’,East 135’ & North 70’ to beginning; A parcel, commencing 85’ North of Northeast corner of Lot 1,Block 11, Running West 135’,North 65’, East 135’ & South 65’; 70’, on Cambridge ST., X 135’, beginning 165’ from University Avenue in Block 11; Harvard Block 11, 300 X 507’, less a Block 11 Parcel 135 X 492’ & less North 15’ of South 165’; Lot 1, Block 11; Lot 2, 100 x 150’, Block 11; Lot 3, 100x150’, Block 11; Lot 4, Block 13; Lot A & B, Block 13; S 90’ of Lot 6 less rear Pt Block 13 lying Wrly of Line from a point on North line of said 90’ which is 185’ West of the East line to the pt on the s line 180’ from a Southeast corner of Lot 6 plus the front 173’ if North 73’ of Lot 7 Mcveys Resubdivision of Park of Block 13; South 25’ Lot 7 & All Lot 9, Block 13; University Place First Resubdivision: Lot 1, Block 1; Lot 1, Block 2; University Place Second Resubdivision: Lots A & B, Block 1; Lots 11 - 14, Block 2 University Place Third Resubdivision: Lots 2 - 4 Block 1. FURTHER RESOLVED That the entire cost, except such part not exceeding one-fifth as the city council may direct to be paid by general taxation, shall be paid by the levy of special assessments upon such properties in amounts proportionate to and not exceed the benefits to be received by them from the improvement, as determined by the Special Assessment Commission and the city council after hearings as required by law. FURTHER RESOLVED That the City proposes to undertake the acquisition and construction of the project described above (the “Project”) and to make original expenditures with respect thereto prior to the issuance of reimbursement bonds, and reasonably expects to issue reimbursement bonds, in one or more series, for the Project in a principal amount not to exceed $202,070.40. Other than (i) de minimis amounts permitted to be reimbursed pursuant to Section 1.150-2(f)(1) of the Income Tax Regulations (the “Regulations”) or (ii) expenditures constituting preliminary expenditures as defined in Section 1.150-2(f)(2) of the Regulations, the City will not seek reimbursement for any original expenditures with respect to the foregoing Project paid more than 60 days prior to the date of adoption of this resolution. All original expenditures for which reimbursement is sought will be capital expenditures or costs of issuance of the reimbursement bonds. FURTHER RESOLVED That this resolution shall be published once each week for two consecutive weeks in the official newspaper, and the city council shall at its regular meeting to be held March 6, 2023, to hear and determine the sufficiency of any written protests which owners of property within the district may file with the city auditor within thirty days after the first publication. Done by order of the city council of the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota, this 19th day of December 2022. Maureen Storstad, City Auditor Approved this 19th day of December, 2022 Brandon Bochenski, Mayor (January 25 and February 1, 2023) (Jan. 25; Feb. 1, 2023) 169740