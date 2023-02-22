RESOLUTION OF NECESSITY Paving and Stree

RESOLUTION OF NECESSITY Paving and Street Lighting District No. 768, Project No. 8568 RESOLVED That the city council has received and considered the report of the city engineer as to the general nature, purpose and feasibility of the proposed paving and street lighting in and for Paving and Street Lighting District No. 768, designated as Project No. 8568, and an estimate of the probable cost of the work, and approves the report and directs it to be filed in the city auditor’s office, where any person interested may examine it, and directs the engineer to prepare detailed plans and specifications for construction of the improvement and determines that it is necessary to make the improvement as described in the report, to-wit: Purpose and general nature: Improvement of the municipal system serving the district by construction of paving street lighting. Location: Project location area consists of South 14th Street (11th Avenue South to 14th Avenue South) and 14th Avenue South (South 14th Street to South Washington Street) FURTHER RESOLVED That special assessments for the improvement shall be levied upon properties within the boundaries of the district as heretofore created, to-wit: To serve the area of Tolleson’s Sub-Division 1: Lots 1 – 4, Block 1; Villard’s Addition: Lots 2, 4, 6,8, 10 & 12 and 10’ of Vacated Alley North, Lots 14, 16 & 18 and S 10’ of Vacated Alley N Thereof, Lot 20, 22 & 24 and S 10’ of Vacated alley Thereof, Lots 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15 & 17 and S 18’ of St N Thereof & N 10’ of Alleys Thereof, Lots 19, 21, 23, and South 18’ of Street North Thereof and North 10’ of Alley South Thereof, Block 17; Lots 1 & 3 and south 18’ of Street North Thereof, Lots 5 & 7 and South 18’ of Street North Thereof, Lots 9 & 11 and south 18’ of Street North Thereof, Lots 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, Block 18; Lots 1- 12, Block 23; Lots 1 – 24 Plus Vacated Alley Less Part to State, Block 24; Lots 1 – 24, Block 25; Lots 2 & 4 and East 20’ of Lot 6, Lot 6 Except East 20’ and all of Lots 8 & 10 & East 10’ of Lot 12, Lots 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 and East ½ of Lot 11, Block 26; Lots 1 & 2 and East 20’ of Lot 3, Block 30; West 5’ of Lot 3, all of Lot 4 and East 20’ of Lot 5, Block 31; Lots 2 – 4 , 7 - 12, A & B, Block 32 FURTHER RESOLVED That the entire cost, except such part not exceeding one-fifth as the city council may direct to be paid by general taxation, shall be paid by the levy of special assessments upon such properties in amounts proportionate to and not exceed the benefits to be received by them from the improvement, as determined by the Special Assessment Commission and the city council after hearings as required by law. FURTHER RESOLVED That the City proposes to undertake the acquisition and construction of the project described above (the “Project”) and to make original expenditures with respect thereto prior to the issuance of reimbursement bonds, and reasonably expects to issue reimbursement bonds, in one or more series, for the Project in a principal amount not to exceed $570,472. Other than (i) de minimis amounts permitted to be reimbursed pursuant to Section 1.150-2(f)(1) of the Income Tax Regulations (the “Regulations”) or (ii) expenditures constituting preliminary expenditures as defined in Section 1.150-2(f)(2) of the Regulations, the City will not seek reimbursement for any original expenditures with respect to the foregoing Project paid more than 60 days prior to the date of adoption of this resolution. All original expenditures for which reimbursement is sought will be capital expenditures or costs of issuance of the reimbursement bonds. FURTHER RESOLVED That this resolution shall be published once each week for two consecutive weeks in the official newspaper, and the city council shall at its regular meeting to be held March 20, 2023, to hear and determine the sufficiency of any written protests which owners of property within the district may file with the city auditor within thirty days after the first publication. Done by order of the city council of the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota, this 6th day of February, 2023. ___________________ Maureen Storstad, City Auditor ___________________ Brandon Bochenski, Mayor (Feb. 15 & 22, 2023) 193850