Request for Qualifications Design and Ar

Request for Qualifications Design and Architectural Services for the Design, Refurbishment, and Repair of the Grand Forks County Courthouse Dome project NOTICE TO ARCHITECTURAL FIRMS: The Grand Forks County Board of Commissioners requests Statements of Qualifications to provide Architectural Services for support of the Grand Forks County Courthouse Dome Repair and Rehabilitation project located at 124 South 4th street, Grand Forks, ND 58201. The Grand Forks County Courthouse Dome is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and needs repair, replacement, and/or rehabilitation of structural, mechanical, and electrical elements of the dome. This project is both internal and external to the Courthouse and the Courthouse dome. The project scope could include any or all of the following: schematic design phase, construction document phase, bidding phase, construction contract administration phase, and project closeout. The total project cost budget is $5,000,000.00 with anticipated commencement of Spring 2023 and completion of Winter 2024. The shortlisted firms will also be asked to provide an opinion of probable fees before in-person interviews are conducted. The project will consist of refurbishing and repairing the Copper Dome on the Grand Forks County Courthouse. This project is being funded by Grand Forks County Capital Construction mills and American Rescue Plan Act funds. Statements of qualifications should include the required information found in the following pages and should be no more than 25 pages, not including cover letter, table of contents, table divider pages, financial statements, sample deliverables or required forms. All other pages will count toward the page limit. Questions about this RFQ may be directed toward: Grand Forks County Attn: Tom Ford, Director of Administration PO Box 5726 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5726 Thomas.ford@gfcounty.org (701) 780-8288 All questions must be received by 4:00pm on Monday, May 22, 2023. The County will respond to all relevant questions in one correspondence to all interested parties by May 26th. Mail or deliver five hard copies and one electronic (PDF) copy of proposal by email or on a USB flash drive of your firm’s qualifications to: Grand Forks County Attn: Tom Ford, Director of Administration PO Box 5726 151 S. 4th Street, Ste. N610 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5726 Qualifications must be clearly marked on the outside of the package with: Request for Qualifications: Architectural Services for the Grand Forks County Courthouse Dome Repair and Rehabilitation Project Qualification submittals will be accepted until 4:00pm, Friday, June 2, 2023, at the office of the Director of Administration, 151 South 4th Street, Suite N610 OR P.O. Box 5726, Grand Forks, ND 58206-5726. Any RFQ received later than the specified time, whether delivered in person or mailed, shall be disqualified and the bid will not be opened. Faxed responses will not be accepted. Scope of Service At a minimum, the scope of work will consist of the following: 1. Provide architectural consulting services for planning, conceptual design, design development, and preparation of final design plans, specifications, and construction documents, including all architectural and engineering design plans and technical specifications for the courthouse dome repair and rehabilitation construction project. 2. Provide on-site project supervision, inspection, and full contract administration services by a Licensed Architect (in the State of North Dakota), of construction and general maintenance projects as required. Daily inspections and observations of project sites by a Licensed Architect will be required. The statement of qualifications shall address in detail the following: 1. Firm name, address, phone number, and persons to contact regarding the statement of qualifications. 2. Qualifications and recent experience of the firm and key personnel relative to the performance of similar services comparable to the proposed services listed above. 3. List of references including the name, address, and phone numbers of the person closely associated with the firm’s prior project performance. 4. All representatives of the firm providing on-site services on behalf of firm must be a licensed architect in the State of North Dakota. 5. Proof that the firm is in good standing and proof of general liability insurance and errors and omissions insurance. 6. Availability to commence services immediately after successfully negotiating a contract for services and said services within the period specified after award of contract. 7. Describe your approach in accomplishing the project goals and timelines. Firms selected for interview will be notified by the County and informed of a place and time for the interview. The Selection Committee will include the following: Commissioner Bob Rost, Chair, Grand Forks County Commission, Nick West, Grand Forks County Engineer, and Bill Gerszewski, Grand Forks County Facilities Manager. The firm selected will be recommended to the Grand Forks County Board of Commissioners. The County Commission will negotiate a scope and fee with the selected firm. Grand Forks County accepts no financial responsibility for any costs incurred by the proposing firm/vendor while responding to this invitation. The Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids, in whole or in part, and to waive any technicalities. If the fee cannot be agreed upon, the County reserves the right to terminate negotiations. Dated at Grand Forks, North Dakota, this Friday, May 5, 2023 Tom Ford County Director of Administration Grand Forks, North Dakota (May 10, 17 & 24, 2023) 222325