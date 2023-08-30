Request for Qualifications Construction Manager At-Risk Services (CMAR) Project Information & Submittal Instructions Owner: Grand Forks Children’s Museum PO Box 5126 Grand Forks, ND 58206 A. Newspaper AD a. The Grand Forks Children’s Museum is seeking statements of qualifications for construction management at-risk (CMAR) for the construction of the Grand Forks Children’s Museum in Grand Forks, ND. The total project cost is currently budgeted at $35 million. The selected CMAR will participate in schematic design with the Grand Forks Children’s Museum and EAPC/MSR Architects and will provide estimating services and construction recommendations prior to construction as well as the administration and procurement of construction sub-contractors throughout the project subject to the Children’s Museums approval. Information packets outlining the project and requirements for qualifications/submittal can be obtained online at www.gfchildrensmuseum.com b. Questions can be addressed to Sally Miskavige, Vice President, info@centerforexploration.com c. Additional information may be obtained from our website at https://www.gfchildrensmuseum.com d. Proposals are due to the office of Sally Miskavige, Vice President, info@centerforexploration.com by 12:00 PM CST on September 21st, 2023. B. Description of Project a. The Grand Forks Children’s Museum will be a 28,000 sqft destination location providing interactive learning opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. The Grand Forks Children’s Museum will deliver a unique regional experience that highlights our regional industries and resources through hands-on indoor and outdoor installations showcased in multiple permanent and rotating exhibits, providing our community and visitors with an all-inclusive attraction and a community gathering / event space they can enjoy year-round. C. Budget a. The project budget is currently $35 million and is to include all project costs, including but not limited to all construction costs, site improvements, professional services (architect and engineering fees, CMAR fees, etc.), permits, equipment, furnishings, technology, contingencies, and other related expenses. D. Commencement and Completion Date of the Project a. The selected CMAR will immediately begin working with the Grand Forks Children’s Museum and EAPC/MSR Architects on the project no later than October 19th, 2023. The proposed construction schedule is as follows: i. GMP – Bid Package #1/GMP – February 2025 ii. Construction Commencement – April 2025 iii. Substantial Completion – August 2026 E. Scope of CMAR Services a. The CMAR will work with the Grand Forks Children’s Museum and EAPC/MSR Architects. Services to include: i. Pre-Construction Coordination Services. ii. Estimating services throughout the design phases. iii. Construction feasibility recommendations throughout the design phase. iv. Complete project construction delivery which would include all construction costs, fees, and other costs typical of large capital projects. v. Contract terms will be based on AIA Document A133 2019, Agreement between Owner and Construction Manager. F. Submittal Procedure and Requirements a. Please submit all requirement documents to: i. Sally Miskavige, Vice President Grand Forks Children’s Museum PO Box 5126 Grand Forks, ND 58206 ii. Oxford Realty Downtown Office Attn: Sally Miskavige 515 Demers Ave Grand Forks, ND 58203 b. Format: i. Paper Submittal: Submittals should not exceed 20 printed pages, excluding the front and back covers and section dividers, and shall be within a soft bound document using 8.5” x 11“ paper. Please submit six (6) paper copies. ii. Electronic Submittal: Please submit one (1) electronic format copy of the submittal on an electronic thumb drive. This copy shall be a non-editable PDF version of the paper copy. G. Project Experience: a. Please submit project experience for a minimum of six (6) similar projects including the name, location, size, cost, schedule, construction method, and Owner references. H. Current and Projected Workload: a. Please indicate availability of key personnel/workforce, consultants, and existing workload/availability as it relates to project commitments and the proposed schedule. Provide the name of the Project Manager for this job and the percentage of time they will have directed towards this project in relation to the current and future workload. This project manager should participate in the interview, if selected, and be committed to this project through completion. I. Ability of Key Personnel: a. Please submit qualifications and experience with similar projects of key personnel that will work on this project, including an organizational chart with a list of responsibilities of each team member. J. Safety Record: a. Please submit appropriate information/documentation related to safety records on previous projects similar in nature as well as company EMR. K. Fees and Expenses: a. Please provide a proposed fee for services and expenses for Construction Manager At-Risk (CMAR) that includes, but not limited to, the following items: b. Proposed fee for pre-construction and cost estimating services prior to establishing the GMP. c. Proposed fee based upon a percentage of total construction cost for the construction phase of the project. This fee is the total overhead and profit for the CMAR. List all reimbursables not covered by the fee. List all personnel not covered by the fee and their billing rate. List all the General Requirements not covered in the fee. L. State and Federal Law: a. Please provide a statement indicating knowledge and compliance with state and federal law as it pertains to the project. M. Self-Performance and Bidding a. Upon approval by the Owner, the CMAR shall submit a sealed bid to be opened for any bid packages the CMAR wishes to be self-performed. N. Sub-Contractors a. Services required from subcontractors will be procured through a public advertisement and competitive bid selection process administered and processed by the CMAR. The Owner reserves the right to approve any and all Subcontractors. Criteria for selection of the CMAR, based on subcontractors, includes but is not limited to the following: i. Number and quality of subcontractors the CMAR will obtain locally. ii. The ability to demonstrate a positive working relationship with local subcontractors (or other construction management services) including references from key mechanical and electrical contractors attesting to the ability of the CMAR to complete the project and coordinate the various aspects of the work. iii. Demonstrating an ability to forecast local bidding and construction conditions as it relates to sufficient work force and costs. iv. Open book bidding to be reviewed by the Grand Forks Children’s Museum. O. Bonding and Insurance a. Please provide proof of ability to provide a bond in an amount at least equal to the amount of the guaranteed maximum price of the project as well as meet necessary insurance requirements of the State of North Dakota. P. Additional information will be distributed to requestors if required during the course of advertisement. Q. Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) a. The GMP will be provided to the owner when the drawings and specifications are sufficiently complete as mutually agreed upon by Owner, CMAR, and Architect. This is expected to be at 20-40% completion of Construction Documents by the Architect. The CMAR will be required to obtain bids and/or quantify costs for all work so that the GMP may be executed within one week of completion octof the Construction Document phase, or otherwise agreed upon by Owner and Architect. Savings found when bids have been obtained and cost quantified shall be returned to Owner. 1. It is expected that the CMAR will make all efforts to find savings within the project during the construction phase. R. Selection Committee, Criteria and Timeline a. A selection committee consisting of Grand Forks Children’s Museum Building Selection Committee, Architect, Engineer, and a Contractor will screen all submittals, select a minimum of three (3) finalists, conduct interviews, and will recommend a CMAR candidate to the Grand Forks Children’s Museum Board for final approval and awarding of the CMAR contract. b. Schedule i. RFQ Advertisement August 30th 2023 ii. RFQ Submission Deadline September 21st, 2023 iii. Selection of Finalists September 28th, 2023 iv. Selection of CMAR October 12th, 2023 v. Begin CMAR October 19th, 2023 c. The Construction Manager At-Risk will be awarded this project based on, but not limited to, the following criteria: i. Demonstration of the qualifications contained herein. ii. A favorable interview. Interviews will last approximately 45 minutes, inclusive of 30 minutes for presentation and 15 minutes for questions/answer. It is expected that the CMAR will have key project personnel present at the interview. iii. Willingness and ability to work in the best interest of the Grand Forks Children’s Museum by providing value engineered cost saving solutions to the project. S. Special Note a. Owner reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive irregularities and informalities therein and further reserves the right to award the contract in the best interests of the Owner and project. (Aug. 30, 2023) 253729