REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS CONSTRUCTION MANAGER AT RISK OWNER: Grand Forks Public Schools Grand Forks, ND 58201 The Grand Forks Public School District is seeking statements of qualifications for construction management at-risk services. The project will include the construction of a middle school, a centralized district kitchen, and secure entrances. Proposals are due to the office of Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager, 2400 47th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201, bbaumbach020@mygfschools.org by 3:00 pm CST on July 10, 2023. Specifications, submittal instructions, and additional information may be obtained from our website at https://www.gfschools.org Envelopes should be sealed and plainly marked “CMaR Services, July 10, 2023.” The Grand Forks Public School District reserves the right to hold all proposals for thirty (30) days, to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any formalities thereof. By: Brandon Baumbach Business Manager (June 14, 21 & 28, 2023) 232787