Request for Qualifications Architectural and Engineering Services Grand Forks Public Schools request statements of qualifications for Architectural and Engineering (A& E) services to support a potential project. The project includes the recommissioning of the pool at Grand Forks Central High School as well as all related structural and mechanical repairs or upgrades. The selected firm shall be considered for continuation of the work including design development, contract documents, and contract administration. To receive the Request for Qualification (RFQ) submittal instructions, please contact the Director of Buildings and Grounds by either of the following methods: Mail: Director of Buildings and Grounds Grand Forks Public Schools 2400 47 th Ave South Grand Forks, North Dakota 58201 Telephone: 701.746.2220 E-mail: jellwein180@mygfschools.org Questions regarding the content of the Request for Qualifications submittal instructions can be directed to the Director of Buildings and Grounds, Jonathan Ellwein (701.746.2220). Seven (7) copies of the completed response must be received no later than 3:00 p.m., CST, Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the office of the Director of Buildings and Grounds. (July 19 & 26, 2023) 241496