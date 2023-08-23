REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS The City of Grand Forks, ND, is seeking a qualified consultant to assist in meeting HUD mandated planning requirements associated with its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, specifically the development of a Five-Year Consolidated Plan (Con Plan) for FY 2025-2029 and an Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice (AI). It is the City’s preference to select one consultant to develop both documents; however, submissions will be accepted for both or either. The deadline for submissions is 5:00 p.m. on September 27, 2023, in the Community Development Department, Grand Forks City Hall, 255 North 4th Street, Grand Forks, ND. For more information, please visit https://www.grandforksgov.com/business/bids-rfp or contact Collin T. Hanson at cthanson@grandforksgov.com or 701-787-3745. For information or assistance, please contact Community Development at 701-746-2661 or at 255 N. 4th St., Grand Forks, ND 58203. Hearing impaired (TDD) number is North Dakota Relay 711. For alternative formats or special accommodations for persons with limited English proficiency or disabilities, please contact Tangee Bouvette, ADA/Section 504 Coordinator, at 701-746-2665, at least 48 hours in advance. The City of Grand Forks does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, familial status, physical handicap or disability. The City is an equal employment/equal housing opportunity agency. (Aug. 23, 2023) 251363