REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT AS ADVISER SERVICES FOR WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDING PROJECT WARREN, MINNESOTA Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Public School (“WAO” or “School District”) invites qualified firms to submit a proposal for Construction Management as Adviser (“CMA”) services for a WAO school building project. The project will include a building addition as well renovations to the existing school site and facility. The CMA will be part of an integrated team to ensure that the scope of work and the goals of the School District are properly aligned through the design process. Interested firms must submit their proposals by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023. For full details regarding the RFP, please contact Allie Carl- District Secretary – acarl@wao.k12.mn.us or 218-745-5393. The School District will be selecting the CMA through a qualifications review and interview process. The proposed schedule for the qualification reviews, notification, and interviews is as follows: • RFP for CMA Services Release Date, February 15, 2023 • Proposals due 12:00 p.m., March 17, 2023 • Short List Notified March 20, 2023 • Interviews Held Week of March 20-24, 2023 • CMA Recommendation Brought to Vote at School Board Meeting on March 29, 2023 (Feb. 22, March 1 & 8, 2023) 196005