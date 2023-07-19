REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Notice is hereby g

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Notice is hereby given that Request for Proposals for Grand Forks Public Schools in Grand Forks, North Dakota will be received in the office of the Grand Forks Public Schools Director of Building and Grounds, 2400 47th Ave South, Grand Forks, ND, until Thursday, August 2nd, 2023 at 3:00 pm local time. All proposals received after the scheduled time will be returned unopened. Services being sought: 1. HVAC Filter Services to sites in Grand Forks and Grand Forks Air Force in ND. Copy of the Request for Proposal is available on the Grand Forks Public Schools website at: https://www.gfschools.org The Owner reserves the right to hold all legitimate bids for a period of Thirty (30) days after the date fixed for the opening thereof. The Owner further reserves the right to reject any and all bids or portions thereof and to waive irregularities, and the Owner shall incur no legal liability for the payment of any monies until the contract is awarded and approved by the proper authorities. Dated this 10th day of July 2023. /s/ Jonathan Ellwein Jonathan Ellwein, Director of Buildings and Grounds Grand Forks Public Schools 2400 47th Ave South Grand Forks, North Dakota 58201 (July 19, 2023) 241303