REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Notice is hereby g

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Notice is hereby given that the Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 in Grand Forks, North Dakota will receive sealed Request for Proposals in the office of the Grand Forks Public Schools Business Manager, 2400 47th Ave South, Grand Forks, ND, until Tuesday, March 23rd, 2023, at 3:00 pm local time. All proposals received after the scheduled time will be returned unopened and not considered. Services being sought: 1. Copier lease agreement to school sites in Grand Forks and Grand Forks Air Force in ND. Questions pertaining to the RFP and other inquiries may be directed to Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager, at: bbaumbach020@mygfschools.org or at 701-746-2200. The School District reserves the right to hold all legitimate bids for a period of thirty (30) days after the date fixed for the opening thereof. The School District further reserves the right to reject any and all bids or portions thereof and to waive irregularities, and the School District shall incur no legal liability for the payment of any monies until the contract is awarded and approved by the proper authorities. It is the bidder’s responsibility to confirm receipt of proposal. Dated this 27th day of February 2023. /s/ Brandon Baumbach Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager Grand Forks Public Schools 2400 47th Ave South Grand Forks, North Dakota 58201 (March 8 & 15, 2023) 200748