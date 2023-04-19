REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR GASOLINE FOR T

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR GASOLINE FOR THE GRAND FORKS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT Notice is hereby given that the Grand Forks Public School District will accept proposals from qualified vendors to provide gasoline to be used in District vehicles. Proposals must be submitted no later than 4:00 p.m. on May 17, 2023. Interested vendors shall request a proposal form regarding this RFP and any further information needed by contacting Brandon Baumbach at bbaumbach020@mygfschools.org or by calling 701-787-4885. (April 19, 2023) 214055