REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS CONSULTING ENGINEE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS CONSULTING ENGINEERING SERVICES The City of Grand Forks is requesting proposals from qualified firms interested in providing Engineering Services for a City/Federal Aid Project. The project and a general scope of the services to be provided are as follows: City Project #8265 – Vail Circle Area Storm Sewer Improvements. Conduct design engineering services and construction administration for new proposed storm sewer pump station, forcemain, and upgrades to existing infrastructure. Currently the area South of Demers Avenue and East of Columbia Road has a storm sewer system that is undersized and during large rainfall events, stormwater overland flows and floods the neighborhoods of Vail Circle, Glen Circle and Westward Acres. A study was performed to determine the best solution to minimize the flooding. The results of the study concluded an additional storm pump station, forcemain and upgrades to existing infrastructure will benefit the drainage area. The proposed project will include the following: to install a new forcemain that will parallel an existing 48” storm sewer forcemain, construct a new storm sewer pump station 186, improve an existing storm sewer pump station 182, and install new gravity storm sewer. All work shall be performed to City standards and procedures. Additional project information can be found here: https://www.grandforksgov.com/business/bids-rfp. You may also contact Carmen Syverson for any additional background information. Firms are invited to submit proposals for the project listed above. The proposal shall provide the following information: A. Firm Capability 1. Resumes of key personnel with particular reference to similar projects. Indicate the role and involvement that would be anticipated for each personnel during this project. 2. In-house engineering expertise and/or need for outside consultants. 3. Willingness and ability to meet time schedules and budget requirements. 4. Current and projected workload. 5. Recent and current work for the City of Grand Forks. 6. Firms previous experience with North Dakota Hazard Mitigation Grant Assistance B. Record & Performance 1. Submit a list of five projects of similar work completed in the last four years that demonstrates experience with this type of project. (list owner, type of work, and the key personnel involved with the project). 2. Submit references of four clients and/or individuals. C. General Information 1. Ownership of firm, verify if minority owned. 2. Proximity to project. Location of firm’s headquarters and location of office where work would be performed and from which expenses and mileage would be charged. 3. Name and phone number of consultant’s authorized negotiator and project representative. Each firm will be evaluated on the basis of the information shown above. Interviews will likely be conducted during the week of May 8, 2023. Upon completion of the evaluation process, the firms will be ranked in order of qualifications. Those firms not selected will be advised in writing. Fees shall be negotiated with the successful firm. If the fee cannot be agreed upon, the City reserves the right to terminate negotiations, then negotiate with the second and third ranked firms in order, if necessary, until a satisfactory contract has been negotiated. All costs associated with proposal preparation shall be borne by the proposer. The City reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals. Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the office of the Grand Forks City Engineer. Questions can be directed to Carmen Syverson at 701-738-8786. Please submit two hard copies and a pdf file of the proposal to: Carmen Syverson City of Grand Forks 255 North 4th St. P. O. Box 5200 Grand Forks, ND 58206 5200 csyverson@grandforksgov.com (April 12, 19, & 26, 2023) 212237