REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS CONSULTING ENGINEE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS CONSULTING ENGINEERING SERVICES The City of Grand Forks is requesting proposals from qualified firms interested in providing Engineering Services for a City Project. The project and a general scope of the services to be provided are as follows: City Project #8688 – ADA Transition Plan: Develop a complete ADA Transition Plan for the City of Grand Forks. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) became Federal law on January 26, 1992, with the fundamental goal of the ADA being to ensure equal access to civic life by people with disabilities. The Act comprises five titles prohibiting discrimination against disabled persons within the United States. Title II of the ADA requires state and local governments to make their programs, services and activities accessible to persons with disabilities. Additionally, Title II requires that a self-evaluation be conducted which includes an assessment of policies, procedures, and transportation elements with the goal of identifying and correcting barriers that limit accessibility. The City of Grand Forks is seeking a qualified firm experienced in the evaluation and development of program and accessibility plans to submit a proposal to provide consulting services to produce the framework for a City self-evaluation and City’s ADA Transition Plan. The plan would identify existing obstacles limiting accessibility as well as describe and list steps to be taken to ensure that City facilities within public right-of-way are made accessible to all individuals. The scope of services shall include the following: 1. Review City codes, policies, and procedures related to accessibility; and interview City staff to collect practices and procedures which govern the maintenance, repair, and upgrade of facilities within public rights-of-way (ROW); 2. Identify all public ROW within the jurisdiction of the City of Grand Forks that may limit accessibility to individuals with disabilities; 3. Identify gaps in City codes, policies, practices, and procedures which govern the maintenance, repair, and upgrade of facilities within public ROW; 4. Provide a detailed outline of methods necessary to make the facilities accessible; 5. Conduct a minimum of two in-person public input meetings which include individuals or organizations that represent individuals with disabilities; 6. Review ADA data collected by City staff and prepare a template for an inventory report; 7. Develop a framework and field manual for City staff to conduct an ADA self-evaluation of facilities within public ROW, include availability for a minimum of two data collection training sessions/check-ins; 8. Prepare a schedule for collection of data, upgrades to pedestrian access for ADA compliance, reinspection schedules, and other steps moving forward; 9.Document updating procedures to monitor construction activities related to ADA compliance; 10. Identify an ADA Coordinator responsible for implementation of the plan and prepare a grievance procedure; 11. Prepare the ADA Transition Plan for the City of Grand Forks, and; 12. Provide a minimum of two in-person presentations to the City Council & Committee of the Whole. The City will also consider including the collection of ADA inventory data as an additional task. City GIS map data and files can be made available to selected consultant if inventory collection is assigned as a task. Additional actions may be included as the consultant deems appropriate based on their experience. The scope of this ADA Transition Plan will center on updates to the public ROW. Non-ROW facilities will be handled separately. This plan will focus on intersections, sidewalks, bike paths, pedestrian crossings, transit stops, and on street facilities within the ROW of the City of Grand Fork’s jurisdiction. All services shall be conducted in conformance and compliance with the latest federal and state standards. All deliverables for the project are required to be submitted in a format that is compatible with Esri/ArcGIS or another City of Grand Forks approved format. All services shall be completed with deliverables submitted to the City on or before June 1, 2024. Firms are invited to submit proposals for the project listed above. The proposal shall provide the following information: A. Firm Capability 1. Resumes of key personnel with particular reference to similar projects. Indicate the role and involvement that would be anticipated for each personnel during this project. 2. In house technical expertise and/or need for outside consultants. 3. Willingness and ability to meet time schedules and budget requirements. 4. Current and projected workload. 5. Recent and current work for the City of Grand Forks. 6. Experience working with ADA Transition Plans. B. Record & Performance 1. Submit a list of three projects of similar work completed in the last four years that demonstrates experience with this type of project. (list owner, type of work, and the personnel involved). 2. Submit references of three clients and/or individuals. C. General Information 1. Ownership of firm, verify if minority owned. 2. Proximity to project. Location of firm’s headquarters and location of office where work would be performed and from which expenses and mileage would be charged. 3. Name and phone number of consultant’s authorized negotiator and project representative. 4. List of Subconsultants D. Schedule 1. Detailed list of tasks and subtasks 2. Breakdown of time for each team member 3. Milestone dates (Public participation, stakeholder meetings, presentations) Each firm will be evaluated on the basis of the following information: Weight • 10% Ability to meet time and budget requirements • 10% Location • 10% Recent and current work for the agency • 15% Capability of professional personnel • 25% Related experience on similar projects including personnel involved with each project • 30% Project understanding, issues, and approach Those Firms that demonstrate capability to perform the work based on their proposal will be interviewed at the City’s discretion. The City reserves the right to limit the number of firms that are interviewed to three (3). Interviews will likely be conducted during the weeks of May 1st or May 8th of 2023. Upon completion of the evaluation process, the firms will be ranked in order of qualifications. Those firms not selected will be advised in writing. Fees shall be negotiated with the successful firm. If the fee cannot be agreed upon, the City reserves the right to terminate negotiations, then negotiate with the second and third ranked firms in order, if necessary, until a satisfactory contract has been negotiated. All costs associated with proposal preparation shall be borne by the proposer. The City reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals. Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m., Thursday, April 27th, 2023, at the office of the Grand Forks City Engineer. Questions can be directed to Christian Danielson at (701) 746 2612. Please submit two hard copies and a pdf file of the proposal to: Christian Danielson, PE City of Grand Forks 255 North 4th St. P. O. Box 5200 Grand Forks, ND 58206 5200 cdanielson@grandforksgov.com (April 5, 12 & 19, 2023) 209468