REQUEST FOR BIDS FOR Purchase and Instal

REQUEST FOR BIDS FOR Purchase and Install of Outdoor LED Signs FOR THE GRAND FORKS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT Notice is hereby given that the Grand Forks Public School District will accept proposals from qualified vendors to purchase and install outdoor LED signs at Red River and Central High Schools. Proposals must be submitted no later than 4:00 p.m. on May 3, 2023. Interested vendors shall request a proposal form regarding this RFP and any further information needed by contacting Brandon Baumbach at bbaumbach020@mygfschools.org or by calling 701-787-4885. (April 19, 2023) 213799