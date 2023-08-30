REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SC

REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SCHOOL BOARD GRAND FORKS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT #1 REGULAR MEETING August 7, 2023 The School Board of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 held a regular meeting on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Mark Sanford Education Center with President Amber Flynn presiding. Board Members Present: Josh Anderson, Dave Berger, Amber Flynn, Monte Gaukler, Eric Lunn, Jeff Manley via phone, Bill Palmiscno, and Cynthia Shabb. Absent: Joel Larson. Student Board Members Present: Maggie Barker. Absent: Ryaan Alshami. Others Present: Dr. Terry Brenner, Superintendent of Schools; Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager; Catherine Gillach, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Education; Matt Bakke, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education; Melissa Buchhop, President, Grand Forks Education Association; and Cindy Johnson, Executive Secretary. Call to Order: 6:00pm. The agenda was approved by unanimous consensus. Absent: Larson and Shabb. Motion and second to approve the minutes of July 10, 2023, as written carried unanimously. Absent: Larson and Shabb. Motion and second to approve the minutes of July 24, 2023, as written carried unanimously. Absent: Larson and Shabb. Motion and second to approve the minutes of July 31, 2023, as written carried unanimously. Absent: Larson and Shabb. Reading of Meeting Norms. Discussed: Recruitment and Hiring Update; Summer Projects Update; Finance Committee Report including Career Impact Academy Guaranteed Maximum Price, Land Swap Adjacent to Career Impact Academy Site, and Preliminary Budget and Tax Levy for FY24. Manley left the meeting at 7:41 p.m. Motion and second to move forward with the base bid for construction of $24,983,859. Motion and second to amend the motion to include the 5% contingency for a total of $26,233,052 carried unanimously. Absent: Larson and Manley. Original motion as amended unanimously carried. Absent: Larson and Manley. Motion and second to approve the preliminary budget and certificate of levy as presented and to set the public hearing date for the preliminary budget and certificate of levy for September 25, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Mark Sanford Education Center carried unanimously. Absent: Larson and Manley. Motion and second to approve the General Fund Financial Statement for the period July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, as presented carried unanimously. Absent: Larson and Manley. Motion and second to approve the consent agenda as amended as follows: Teacher appointments effective August 22, 2023, of Priscilla Mathsen, ND Studies and Special Topics (salary $60,771); Sierra McCall, SAIL Teacher (salary $46,977); Christina Ibrahim, Social Worker (salary $46,977); Mallory Rudningen, first-grade teacher (salary $46,977); and Hannah Freese, Marketing Teacher (salary $47,774); 2023-2024 In-Person Instruction Plan; Amended Designation of Authorized Representative for Title Programs and Grants for 2023-2024 as follows: Title I – Disadvantaged Children Meet High Standards - Matt Bakke; Title II, Part A – Teacher and Principal Quality Training and Recruiting - Matt Bakke; Title III – English Language Acquisition/Enhancement - Matt Bakke; Title IV, Part A – Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grants - Matt Bakke; Title VI-B (IDEA) – Individuals with Disabilities Education Act - Matt Bakke; Title VII – Indian Education - Matt Bakke; Title VIII – Impact Aid - Dr. Terry Brenner and Brandon Baumbach; Title IX of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission – Griffin Gillespie; Indian Education Formula Grant - Matt Bakke; Johnson O’Malley Act (Indian Education) - Matt Bakke; Head Start - Matt Bakke; 21st Century Community Learning - Matt Bakke; District Homeless Liaison - Sara Munson; CLSD Grant - Amy Bartsch; School Food Service - Wendy Mankie; and Grand Forks Central and Red River High Schools Speech, Debate, and Student Congress Cooperative Agreements carried unanimously. Absent: Larson and Manley. Motion and second to approve the requests of the Edgenuity (Imagine Learning), Active Internet Technologies, dba Finalsite, Peachjar, and UND College of Education & Human Development Student Teachers for access to student information as requested and as allowed by policy and/or the law carried unanimously. Absent: Larson and Manley. Motion and second to sustain and keep the book [Nineteen Minutes] in its respective libraries carried on roll call vote as follows: Aye: Lunn, Shabb, Flynn, Berger, and Gaukler. Nay: Palmiscno and Anderson. Absent: Manley and Larson. Motion and second to sustain and keep the book [Beloved] in its respective libraries carried unanimously. Absent: Larson and Manley. Motion and second to sustain and keep the book [The Bluest Eye] in its respective libraries carried on roll call vote as follows: Aye: Gaukler, Lunn, Palmiscno, Shabb, Flynn, and Berger. Nay: Anderson. Absent: Larson and Manley. Motion and second to sustain and keep the book [Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close] in its respective libraries carried on roll call vote as follows: Aye: Shabb, Flynn, Berger, Gaukler, and Lunn. Nay: Palmiscno and Anderson. Absent: Larson and Manley. Motion and second to sustain and keep the book [grl2grl] in its respective libraries carried unanimously. Absent: Larson and Manley. Motion and second to sustain and keep the book [Dead Until Dark] in its respective libraries carried unanimously. Absent: Larson and Manley. Announcements: Grades K-9 start school on August 30 and Matt Bakke was welcomed to his first official school board meeting. Board Requests for Future Consideration: Information about how high-dosage tutoring will continue with Edgenuity versus Edmentum. Discussed: School Board Norms – How did we do? Adjourned: 9:07 p.m. (Aug. 30, 2023) 253103