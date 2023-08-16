REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SC

REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING July 31, 2023 The School Board of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 held a special meeting on Monday, July 31, 2023, via Zoom with President Amber Flynn presiding. Board Members Present: Josh Anderson, Dave Berger, Amber Flynn, Monte Gaukler, Jeff Manley, Bill Palmiscno, and Cynthia Shabb. Absent: Joel Larson and Eric Lunn. Student Board Members Present: None. Absent: Ryaan Alshami and Maggie Barker. Others Present: Dr. Terry Brenner, Superintendent of Schools; Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager; and Cindy Johnson, Executive Secretary. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance. Motion and second to appoint Matt Bakke as the assistant superintendent of elementary education at a salary of $173,900 which includes a MA+45 education factor of $2,900 for the 2023-2024 school year minus one month of salary due to his arrival on July 31, 2023, carried unanimously. Absent: Larson and Lunn. Adjourned: 7:39 a.m. (Aug. 16, 2023) 249495