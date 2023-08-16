REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SC

REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING July 24, 2023 The School Board of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 held a special meeting on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Mark Sanford Education Center with President Amber Flynn presiding.Board Members Present: Josh Anderson, Dave Berger, Amber Flynn, Joel Larson via phone, Jeff Manley, Bill Palmiscno, and Cynthia Shabb. Absent: Monte Gaukler and Eric Lunn.Student Board Members Present: None. Absent: Ryaan Alshami and Maggie Barker. Others Present: Dr. Terry Brenner, Superintendent of Schools; Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager; Catherine Gillach, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Education; and Cindy Johnson, Executive Secretary. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance. Motion and second to approve the consent agenda as amended as follows: Appointments effective August 22, 2023, of Sarah Hart, Speech Language Pathologist, salary $56,154; and Jamie Voeller, 50/50 Social Studies and Interventionist, salary $46,977; and Resignations effective June 2, 2023, of Amy Robinson, Ashley Bisbee, Blake Boen, Jennifer Varriano, and Nichole Stroh carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler and Lunn. Motion and second to approve the resignation [of David Tack] without a waiver of the 5% release fee carried on roll call vote as follows: Aye: Larson, Manley, Palmiscno, Flynn, Anderson, and Berger. Nay: Shabb. Absent: Gaukler and Lunn. Motion and second to approve Construction Engineers as the CMaR for the construction of the new Valley Middle School, central kitchen, and safety and security projects carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler and Lunn. Motion and second to approve the salary increases as presented for the chief academic officer, business manager, and associate superintendent of secondary education effective July 1, 2023, carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler and Lunn. Motion and second to approve the school board committee and community liaison appointments for 2023-2024 as recommended by the school board president and superintendent carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler and Lunn. Motion and second to approve the consolidated grant application for 2023-2024 federal title funding as presented carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler and Lunn. Adjourned: 6:38 p.m. (Aug. 16, 2023) 249494