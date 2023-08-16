REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SC

REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SCHOOL BOARD ANNUAL MEETING July 10, 2023 The School Board of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 held its annual meeting on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Mark Sanford Education Center with President pro tem Dr. Terry Brenner and President Amber Flynn presiding. Board Members Present: Josh Anderson, Dave Berger, Amber Flynn, Monte Gaukler, Eric Lunn, Jeff Manley, Bill Palmiscno, and Cynthia Shabb. Absent: Joel Larson. Student Board Members Present: Maggie Barker. Absent: Ryaan Alshami. Others Present: Dr. Terry Brenner, Superintendent of Schools; Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager; Catherine Gillach, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Education; Melissa Buchhop, President, Grand Forks Education Association; and Cindy Johnson, Executive Secretary. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance. Reading of Meeting Norms. Motion and second to approve the agenda as amended carried unanimously. Absent: Larson. Declaration of 2023-2024 School Board. Appointment of Student Board Members. Election of President of the School Board. Election of Vice President of the School Board. Motion and second to approve the minutes of June 12, 2023, as written carried unanimously. Absent: Larson. Motion and second to approve the minutes of June 26, 2023, as written. Absent: Larson. Motion and second to approve the consent agenda as amended as follows: Appointments effective August 22, 2023, of Ashlyn Hanson, Behavior Interventionist, salary $46,977; Lexi Irving, Counselor, salary $46,977; Jacob Siedschlag, first-grade teacher, salary $46,977; Ashley Blake, sixth grade ELA, salary $46,977; Sara Yurosko, fourth-grade teacher, salary $50,967; Stephanie Britton, special education teacher, salary $51,765; Lisa Enerson, K-2 social studies and interventionist 50/50; salary $58,946; and Jennifer Jones, English teacher, salary $62,082; Student Travel Request to London, United Kingdom March 9, 2024, to March 26, 2024; and Resignations effective June 2, 2023, of Amy Luckow, Jessica Grove, and Miranda Suchor carried unanimously. Absent: Larson. Motion and second to approve the waivers of years of experience and to approve the teacher appointments for Juliet Lopez and Karlynn Von Rueden as presented carried unanimously. Absent: Larson. Motion and second to designate the Grand Forks Herald as the official newspaper of the school district carried unanimously. Absent: Larson. Motion and second to approve the authorization of designated individuals as the authorized representatives for federal programs and competitive grants for the 2023-2024 fiscal year as follows: Title I – Disadvantaged Children Meet High Standards - Dr. Terry Brenner (interim); Title II, Part A – Teacher and Principal Quality Training and Recruiting - Dr. Terry Brenner (interim); Title III – English Language Acquisition/Enhancement - Dr. Terry Brenner (interim); Title IV, Part A – Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grants - Dr. Terry Brenner (interim); Title VI-B (IDEA) – Individuals with Disabilities Education Act - Dr. Terry Brenner (interim); Title VII – Indian Education - Dr. Terry Brenner (interim); Title VIII – Impact Aid - Dr. Terry Brenner and Brandon Baumbach; Title IX of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission – Griffin Gillespie; Indian Education Formula Grant - Dr. Terry Brenner (interim); Johnson O’Malley Act (Indian Education) - Dr. Terry Brenner (interim); Head Start - Dr. Terry Brenner (interim); 21st Century Community Learning - Dr. Terry Brenner (interim); District Homeless Liaison - Sara Munson; CLSD Grant - Amy Bartsch; and School Food Service - Wendy Mankie carried unanimously. Absent: Larson. Motion and second to approve the school board’s regular meeting schedule for 2023-2024 as follows: Monday, August 7, 2023; Monday, August 21, 2023; Monday, September 11, 2023; Monday, September 25, 2023; Monday, October 9, 2023; Monday, October 23, 2023; Monday, November 13, 2023; Monday, November 27, 2023; Monday, December 11, 2023; Monday, January 8, 2024; Monday, January 22, 2024; Monday, February 12, 2024; Monday, February 26, 2024; Monday, March 4, 2024; Monday, March 25, 2024; Monday, April 8, 2024; Monday, April 22, 2024; Monday, May 13, 2024; Tuesday, May 28, 2024; Monday, June 10, 2024, carried unanimously. Absent: Larson. Motion and second to approve the increased pay rate and tiered structure for substitute teachers as outlined carried unanimously. Absent: Larson. Motion and second to approve the Request for Qualifications for architectural and engineering services related to the Grand Forks Central High School swimming pool carried unanimously. Absent: Larson. Motion and second to approve the Request for Qualifications for architectural and engineering services related to safety and security upgrades for all schools in the district, focusing on secure entrances and perimeter controls carried unanimously. Absent: Larson. Motion and second to authorize the administration to initiate a procurement process and post the legal notice for HVAC filter services carried unanimously. Absent: Larson. Motion and second to approve Valley Bus Grand Forks, LLC to receive student information such as the names, addresses, and contact information of district students to whom they provide school bus transportation as requested and as allowed by policy and/or law carried unanimously. Absent: Larson. Announcements Board Requests for Future Consideration: Update on the hiring of international teachers; Update on how the district is doing in filling its vacancies; Direction on the next steps regarding the review of the novels; and Consideration of the current structure of the finance committee. Discussed: School Board Norms - How Did We Do? Adjourned: 6:42 p.m. (Aug. 16, 2023) 249492