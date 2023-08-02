Report of the Proceedings GRAND FORKS SC

Report of the Proceedings GRAND FORKS SCHOOL BOARD Special Meeting June 26, 2023 The School Board of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 held a special meeting on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Mark Sanford Education Center with President Eric Lunn presiding. Board Members Present: Josh Anderson, Dave Berger, Amber Flynn, Monte Gaukler, Eric Lunn, Jeff Manley, Bill Palmiscno, and Cynthia Shabb. Absent: Joel Larson. Student Board Members Present: Ryaan Alshami and Maggie Barker. Absent: None. Others Present: Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager; Catherine Gillach, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Education; and Cindy Johnson, Executive Secretary. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance: 6:00 pm Flynn joined the meeting at 6:02 p.m. Motion and second to approve the Payment in Lieu of Taxes request for a property tax exemption of 95% for 20 years for Memorial Village Investments, LLC carried unanimously. Absent: Larson. Motion and second to approve the school construction loan application for an additional $20 million and its submittal to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction carried unanimously. Absent: Larson. Motion and second to approve the Valley Bus list of drivers and the list of buses related to student transportation services as required by NDCC 15.1-30-08 carried unanimously. Absent: Larson. Motion and second to adopt the Initial Resolution for General Obligation Building Fund Bonds as presented carried unanimously. Absent: Larson. Motion and second to approve the waivers of years of experience and to approve the teacher appointments for Catherine Marzan, Elizabeth Tobio, Gildee Grace Lanada, Teresa Berg, and Tanja Brown as presented carried unanimously. Absent: Larson. Motion and second to approve the consent agenda as follows: Appointments effective August 22, 2023, of Rudny Subigca, special education teacher, salary $54,387; Zachary Hockert, counselor, salary $57,407; and JoEllen Paintner, library media specialist 50%, salary $41,854; and Resignations effective June 2, 2023, of Andrew St. Vincent, John Corpus, Kaitlyn Allen, and Stephanie Waltz carried unanimously. Absent: Larson. Alshami joined the meeting at 6:46 p.m. Motion and second to approve the Principals and Associate Principals Negotiated Agreement effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2025, as presented carried unanimously. Absent: Larson. Adjourned: 6:54 pm. (Aug. 2, 2023) 245769