Report of the Proceedings GRAND FORKS SC

Report of the Proceedings GRAND FORKS SCHOOL BOARD Regular Meeting June 12, 2023 The School Board of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 held a regular meeting on Monday, June 12, 2023, at the Mark Sanford Education Center with President Eric Lunn presiding. Board Members Present: Josh Anderson, Dave Berger via phone, Amber Flynn, Monte Gaukler via phone, Joel Larson, Eric Lunn, Jeff Manley, Bill Palmiscno, and Cynthia Shabb. Absent: None. Student Board Members Present: Ryaan Alshami and Maggie Barker. Absent: None. Others Present: Dr. Terry Brenner, Superintendent of Schools; Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager; Catherine Gillach, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Education; Dr. Brenda Lewis, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education; Melissa Buchhop, President, Grand Forks Education Association; and Cindy Johnson, Executive Secretary. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance: 6:00 pm. Reading of School Board meeting norms. Motion and second to approve the agenda as amended carried unanimously. Absent: Berger and Gaukler. Berger and Gaukler joined the meeting at 6:02 p.m. Motion and second to approve the minutes of May 22, May 29, and June 8, 2023, as written carried unanimously. Discussed: Mental Health Programming and Pet Therapy Update, High Dosage Tutoring Update, CSI and Lavinia Work, Self-Assessment Committee Report, Post Referendum Survey Debrief, Career Impact Academy Update. Motion and second to adopt the Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 School Board Resolution to Acquire Real Property carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the consent agenda as follows: Appointments effective August 22, 2023, of Adriana Lee, 3rd-grade teacher, salary $42,977; Megan Sandness, 4th-grade teacher, salary $42,977; Brooke Rieger, 3rd-grade teacher, salary $42,977; Megan Frazer, 8th-grade math teacher, salary $44,574; Emily Tweten, 3rd-grade teacher, salary $42,977; Lea Hortua, world language teacher, salary $50,216; Avery Vasicek, elementary education, salary $42,977; Heather Turnipseed, 50/50 interventionist/social studies teacher, salary $42,977; Tyler Duckworth, ND Studies teacher, salary $42,977; Lindsay Hanson, 4th-grade teacher, salary $51,812; Samantha Casserly, 6th-grade ELA, salary $42,977; Macy Strem, special education, salary $42,977; Erica Allrich, 1st-grade teacher, salary $44,574; Jennifer Lutz, music teacher, salary $46,169; Tiffany Hanson, social studies specialist, salary $42,977; Alyssa Homan, English teacher, salary $42,977; Hana Toward, 3rd-grade teacher, salary $42,977; and Carmon Lindblad, 1st-grade teacher, salary $42,977; Leave of Absence for Professional Growth Experience for Jessica Nolz for the 2023-2024 school year; Resignations effective June 2, 2023, of Jen Starcevic, Sarah Stevens, Linda Jenkins, Kyle Meier, Kimberly Novacek, Jared Becker, Danielle Swangstue, Destiny Eakins, and Lori Baglien; and Resignation effective June 30, 2023, of Brenda Lewis carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the waivers of years of experience and to approve the teacher appointments for Naomi Duenas, Jennifer Ogden, Gretchen Kihle, and Raquel Polec-eo as presented carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the social studies curriculum resource adoption totaling $1,273,301.39 as presented carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the 2022-2023 budget revision for a non-federal waiver of $200,000 for the fourth year of the five-year continuation grant carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the Classified Personnel Wage Schedule for 2023-2025 and the changes to the Classified Personnel Policy Manual effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2025, as presented carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the Teacher Negotiated Agreement effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2025, as presented carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the Directors Negotiated Agreement effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2025, as presented carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the memorandum of agreement for school resource officer services beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2024, and authorize the superintendent of schools to sign the agreement carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the equipment purchase agreement [with Dietrich and Sons Inc.] as presented carried unanimously. Motion and second to select Alerus fixed rate of 5.100%, to adopt the Resolution Authorizing the Issuance and Establishing the Term of State Aid Anticipation Certificates of Indebtedness, Series 2023, and Pledging State Appropriations for their Payment, and to adopt the Resolution Providing for Participation in School Bond Credit Enhancement Program carried unanimously. Motion and second to adopt the Resolution Authorizing Governmental Lease-Purchase Agreement with updated information to be included in the final version carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the lease agreement between Grand Forks Public Schools and Valley Bus Grand Forks LLC and to authorize District Administration to finalize the negotiation and execute the agreement carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the lease agreement between Grand Forks Public Schools and Valley Bus Grand Forks, LLC, and to authorize District Administration to finalize the negotiation and execute the agreement carried unanimously. Motion and second to select Indigo Signs as the lowest, responsible bidder to install outdoor LED signs at Red River and Central High Schools carried unanimously. Motion and second to rescind Policy FDI, Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Students, carried on roll call vote as follows: Aye: Anderson, Berger, Manley, Palmiscno, and Lunn. Nay: Flynn, Gaukler, Larson, and Shabb. Discussed: Recognition of Student Board Members, Announcements, and School Board Norms-How Did We Do. Adjourned: 8:52 pm. (Aug. 2, 2023) 245765