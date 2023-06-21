REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SC

REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SCHOOL BOARD GRAND FORKS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT #1 SPECIAL MEETING June 8, 2023 The School Board of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 held a special meeting on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Mark Sanford Education Center with President Eric Lunn presiding. Board Members Present: Josh Anderson, Dave Berger, Amber Flynn, Monte Gaukler, Eric Lunn, Jeff Manley, Bill Palmiscno, and Cynthia Shabb. Absent: Joel Larson. Others Present: Dr. Terry Brenner, Superintendent of Schools; Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager; Catherine Gillach, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Schools; Griffin Gillespie, Human Resources Director; and Cindy Johnson, Executive Secretary. Call to Order: 8:00 am. Motion and second to discuss negotiating strategy or provide negotiating instructions regarding contracts that are currently being negotiated or for which negotiation is reasonably likely to occur in the immediate future carried unanimously. Executive Session (Closed Meeting): 8:00 am to 8:49 am. The legal authority for closing this portion of the meeting is North Dakota Century Code Sections 15.1- 16-22 and 44-04-19.1(9). Reconvene Open Meeting: 8:49 am. Adjourned: 8:49 am. (June 21, 2023) 234453