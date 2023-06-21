REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SC

REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING May 29, 2023 The School Board of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 held a special meeting on Monday, May 29, 2023, via Zoom with Vice President Amber Flynn presiding. Board Members Present: Josh Anderson, Dave Berger, Amber Flynn, Monte Gaukler, Joel Larson, Jeff Manley, Bill Palmiscno, and Cynthia Shabb. Absent: Eric Lunn. Others Present: Dr. Terry Brenner, Superintendent of Schools; Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager; Catherine Gillach, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Schools; and Cindy Johnson, Executive Secretary. Call to Order: 6:00 pm. Motion and second to approve the Business Manager’s Special Election Certificate and order placed on file as written carried unanimously. Absent: Lunn. Motion and second to approve the Business Manager’s Certificate as to Posting of Notice of Special Election and Sample Ballot and order placed on file as written carried unanimously. Absent: Lunn. Motion and second to adopt the Resolution Canvassing Returns on Questions Submitted at Special Election. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Lunn. Adjourned: 6:07 pm. (June 21, 2023) 234451