REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SC

REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SCHOOL BOARD REGULAR MEETING May 22, 2023 The School Board of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 held a regular meeting on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Mark Sanford Education Center with President Eric Lunn presiding. Board Members Present: Josh Anderson, Dave Berger, Amber Flynn, Monte Gaukler, Joel Larson, Eric Lunn, Jeff Manley, Bill Palmiscno, and Cynthia Shabb. Absent: None. Student Board Members Present: Ryaan Alshami and Maggie Barker. Absent: None. Others Present: Dr. Terry Brenner, Superintendent of Schools; Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager; Catherine Gillach, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Schools; Arielle Neumann, GFAFB School Board Liaison; Brady Olson, Vice President, Grand Forks Education Association; and Cindy Johnson, Executive Secretary. Call to Order: 6:00 pm. Reading of Meeting Norms Motion and second to approve the agenda as amended carried unanimously. Celebrating Success: Classified and Certified Employees of the 4th Quarter. Motion and second to approve the minutes of May 8, 2023, as written carried unanimously. Public Comments: Ron Barta, Lisa Carney, Amanda Keplin. Discussed: Cognia Celebration of GFC, Social Studies K-12 Curriculum Resource Adoption. Motion and second to approve the consent agenda as follows: Appointments effective August 22, 2023, of Jennifer Litzinger, social studies teacher, salary $47,765; Sadie Mathews, 4th-grade teacher, salary $42,977; Sarah Haggerty, 7th-grade ELA teacher, salary $44,574; Courtney Sandness, social studies teacher, salary $49,247; Madeline Treuer, 1st-grade teacher, salary $42,977; Ryan Powers, ND Studies, MTSS, salary $42,977; Kacey Rogne, 6th-grade ELA teacher, salary $51,812; Connor Hanson, SAIL Program teacher, salary $42,977; and Grant Yurosko, 6th-grade ELA teacher, salary $51,812; Open enrollment applications as presented; and Resignations effective June 2, 2023, of Jared Becker, Kyle Meier, Melissa Port, and Paige McPherson carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the waiver of years of experience and allow seventeen (17) years of experience to be brought into the district by Nneka Nwaokeafor and to approve her teacher appointment. She would be placed at $62,015 (BA+30, Step 18) carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the waiver of years of experience and allow fourteen (14) years of experience to be brought into the district by Melanie Parcio and to approve her teacher appointment. She would be placed at $57,227 (BA+30, Step 15) carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the waiver of years of experience and allow twelve (12) years of experience to be brought into the district by Jessica Sundeen and to approve her teacher appointment. She would be placed at $45,918 (80% Contract) (MA/MS, Step 13) carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the General Fund Financial Statement for the period July 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023, carried unanimously. Motion and second to accept the proposals of B-ONE INC dba Gateway Cenex with a 10¢ discount at the pump for in-town refueling and Circle K Holiday Corporation with a 7¢ discount at the pump for out-of-town refueling carried unanimously. Motion and second to accept the bid of $16,000 submitted by the Listen Center carried unanimously. Motion and second to accept the bid for property insurance submitted by Liberty Mutual Insurance for $408,040 carried unanimously. Motion and second to appoint Mr. Jonathan Ellwein as the Director of Buildings and Grounds with an annual salary of $113,393 effective May 23, 2023, carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the Student Transportation Services Agreement between the District and Valley Bus Grand Forks, LLC, as presented. Motion carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the purchase agreement between the District and Dietrich Holdings, LLC, as presented carried unanimously. Motion and second to adopt the Resolution Authorizing Negotiation of School Bus Acquisition as presented carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve a cooperative agreement for boys’ tennis with Grand Forks Central and Sacred Heart beginning the 2023-24 season. Motion carried unanimously. Announcements Board Requests for Future Consideration: Background of Native American celebration. Discussed: School Board Norms - How Did We Do Motion and second to discuss negotiating strategy or provide negotiating instructions regarding contracts that are currently being negotiated or for which negotiation is reasonably likely to occur in the immediate future carried unanimously. Executive Session (Closed Meeting). 7:47 pm to 8:55 pm. The legal authority for closing this portion of the meeting is North Dakota Century Code Sections 15.1- 16-22 and 44-04-19.1(9). Reconvene Open Meeting: 8:55 pm. Adjourned: 8:55 pm. (June 21, 2023) 234450