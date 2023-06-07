REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SC

REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SCHOOL BOARD GRAND FORKS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT #1 REGULAR MEETING MINUTES May 8, 2023 The School Board of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 held a regular meeting on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Mark Sanford Education Center with President Eric Lunn presiding. Board Members Present: Josh Anderson, Dave Berger, Amber Flynn, Monte Gaukler, Joel Larson, Eric Lunn, Jeff Manley, Bill Palmiscno, and Cynthia Shabb via phone. Absent: None. Student Board Members Present: Ryaan Alshami. Absent: Maggie Barker. Others Present: Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager; Catherine Gillach, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Schools; Arielle Neumann, GFAFB School Board Liaison; Melissa Buchhop, President, Grand Forks Education Association; and Cindy Johnson, Executive Secretary. Call to Order: 6:00 pm. Reading of Meeting Norms Motion and second to approve the agenda as amended carried unanimously. Discussed: Celebrating Success: Phoenix Elementary School playground. Motion and second to approve the minutes of April 24, 2023, as written carried unanimously. Discussed: Referendum Update. Motion and second to approve the consent agenda as follows: Appointments effective August 22, 2023, of Robert Waddle, 8th-grade math teacher, salary $51,014; Brandi Carsen, 5th-grade teacher, salary $43,774; Jennifer Davis, EL teacher, salary $45,372; Molly Feland, 3rd-grade teacher, salary $43,774; Callan Bruce, EL instructor, salary $44,572; Jessica Jeffrey, social worker, salary $56,600; Hunter Kopff, science teacher, salary $48,562; Ryan Christianson, science teacher, salary $43,774; Alexander Ruff, science teacher, salary $42,977; Bethany Benjamin, special education teacher, salary $44,915; Resignation effective May 26, 2023, of Alexa Moriearty; and Resignations effective June 2, 2023, of Gary Suchor and Miranda Rogne, carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the adoption of the Learning Without Tears as the ECSE curriculum for $19,223 carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the process for this year’s Grand Forks School Board self-assessment as outlined carried unanimously. Motion and second to adopt the Resolution Authorizing the Sale of State Aid Anticipation Certificates of Indebtedness, Series 2023, as written carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the waiver of years of experience and allow fifteen (15) years of experience to be brought into the district by Loralie Buenaventura and to approve her teacher appointment at $57,682 (BA+15, Step 16) carried unanimously. Motion and second to allow fourteen (14) years of experience to be brought into the district by Abigail Goldenstein and to approve her teacher appointment at $59,790 (MA, Step 15) carried unanimously. Motion and second to allow twelve (12) years of experience to be brought into the district by Kelsey Holien and to approve her teacher appointment at $57,398 (MA, Step 13) carried unanimously. Motion and second to allow sixteen (16) years of experience to be brought into the district by Lindsey Miskavige and to approve her teacher appointment at $62,984 (MA, Step 17) carried unanimously. Motion and second to allow twenty-five (25) years of experience to be brought into the district by Amy Schye and to approve her teacher appointment at $77,428 (MA/MS, Step 25) carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the appointment of Theodore (Tad) Schye as the principal of Valley Middle with a salary of $137,184, school factor of $2,500, and education factor of $1,500 for a total of $141,184 effective the 2023-2024 school year carried unanimously. Announcements: Upcoming referendum reminder. Board Requests for Future Consideration: Information about the Phoenix traffic safety study, Teacher Appreciation Week reminder. Discussed: School Board Norms-How Did We Do? Adjourned: 6:50 p.m. (June 7, 2023) 230463