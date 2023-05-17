REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SC

REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SCHOOL BOARD REGULAR MEETING April 24, 2023 The School Board of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 held a regular meeting on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Mark Sanford Education Center with President Eric Lunn presiding. Board Members Present: Josh Anderson, Dave Berger, Amber Flynn, Joel Larson, Eric Lunn, Jeff Manley, Bill Palmiscno, and Cynthia Shabb via phone. Absent: Monte Gaukler. Student Board Members Present: Ryaan Alshami. Absent: Maggie Barker. Others Present: Dr. Terry Brenner, Superintendent of Schools; Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager; Catherine Gillach, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Schools; Dr. Brenda Lewis, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education; Nichole Deneseus via phone, GFAFB School Board Liaison; Brady Olson, Vice President, Grand Forks Education Association; and Cindy Johnson, Executive Secretary. Call to Order: 6:00pm. Reading of Meeting Norms. Motion and second to approve the agenda as written carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Motion and second to approve the minutes of March 27, 2023, as written carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Public Comments: Ronald Barta, Tammy Haus, Alyssa Curren, and Nichole Weber spoke. Discussed: Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) Curriculum Adoption, Legislative Update, Grand Forks Virtual Secondary School, Request for Reconsideration of Instructional Resources. Motion and second to approve the consent agenda as follows: Appointments effective August 22, 2023, of Haleigh Hanhart, second-grade teacher, salary $42,977; and Emily Ripplinger, first-grade teacher, salary $51,812; and Resignations effective June 2, 2023, of Meghan Aasen, Kathleen Bolstad, JoEllen Paintner, Deullae, Min, Jodi Holmes, Lindsay Fugleberg, Marina Kojic-Zepackic, and Laurie Salander carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Motion and second to approve the 2023-2024 COLA grant narrative at the rate of 5.6% in the amount of $159,534 carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Motion and second to approve the 2023-2024 QI grant narrative in the amount of $52,925 carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Motion and second to approve the suspension and expulsion policy as written carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Motion and second to approve the Storm Day Exclusion policy as written carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Motion and second to approve the ERSEA policy as updated carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Motion and second to approve the appointment of Chad Kurtyka as the principal of Nathan F. Twining Elementary and Middle School at a salary of $102,103, school factor of $2,500, and travel factor of $1,557 for a total of $106,160, effective the 2023-2024 school year carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Discussed: Finance Committee Report. Motion and second to accept the Valley Bus bid for $1,989,577 and authorize the business manager to pursue contract details to bring back to the school board at a future meeting, and to pursue what the acquisition of Dietrich’s bus barn might look like carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Motion and second to approve the General Fund Financial Statement for the period July 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023, carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Motion and second to complete the second reading and adoption as an official policy of the district as written or amended of the following policies: IDC, Data Protection & Security Breaches (as amended); ABAD, Virtual School (as written); HCAE, Disbursement of Monies (as written) *adopt effective July 1, 2023; FBA, Student Fees (as written); FCBA, Student Dismissal Precautions (as written); FCBD, Student Custody (as written); and FFG, Student Assemblies (as written) carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Announcements: Employee recognition event April 26; Dr. Brenner’s schedule for pre-referendum information meetings. Discussed: School Board Norms - How Did We Do? Motion and seconded by Berger to convene into an executive session to discuss negotiating strategy or provide negotiating instructions regarding contracts that are currently being negotiated or for which negotiation is reasonably likely to occur in the immediate future carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Recess: 8:05 to 8:10 pm. Executive Session Began: 8:10 pm. Gillespie joined the meeting at 8:10 pm. Gaukler joined the meeting at 8:22 pm. Flynn left the meeting at 9:07 pm. Executive session ended at 9:11 pm. Reconvene open meeting. Adjourned 9:11 pm. (May 17, 2023) 223850