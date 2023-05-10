REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SC

REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SCHOOL BOARD GRAND FORKS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT #1 REGULAR MEETING April 11, 2023 The School Board of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 held a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Mark Sanford Education Center with President Eric Lunn presiding. Board Members Present: Josh Anderson, Dave Berger, Amber Flynn, Monte Gaukler, Joel Larson, Eric Lunn, Jeff Manley, Bill Palmiscno, and Cynthia Shabb via phone. Absent: None. Student Board Members Present: Maggie Barker. Absent: Ryaan Alshami. Others Present: Catherine Gillach, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Schools; Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager; Dr. Brenda Lewis, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education; Nichole Deneseus, GFAFB School Board Liaison; Brady Olson, Vice President, Grand Forks Education Association; and Cindy Johnson, Executive Secretary. Call to Order: Reading of School Board Meeting Norms. Motion and second to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried unanimously. Celebrating Success: Discovery Elementary School. Motion and second to approve the minutes of March 27, 2023, as written carried unanimously. Discussed: Referendum Update. Motion and second to approve the consent agenda as follows: Appointments effective August 22, 2023, of Alyssa Jacobson, math teacher, salary $54,206; Beth Lundby, FACS teacher, salary $58,082; Anna Fick, kindergarten teacher, salary $55,004; Nathan Bayne, English teacher, salary $52,609; Andrea Hynek, special education strategist, salary $42,977; Lettie Bartels, special education teacher, salary $43,774; and Sydney Rosenau, ELA teacher, salary $42,977; Long-term leave of absence for a professional growth experience for the 2023-2024 fiscal year for Badera Muhanna; and Resignations effective June 2, 2023, of Brenda Duchscherer, Tara Gunstenson, Samuel Darko, and Amy Geinert carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the waiver of years of experience and allow sixteen (16) years of experience to be brought into the district by Anne Arneson and to approve her teacher appointment. She would be placed at $64,123 (MA+15, Step 17) carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the summer school programming as presented carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve Multi-Health Systems, Inc. to receive student data necessary to give 5th-7th-grade students access to the Naglieri general ability assessment platform as allowed by policy and/or law carried unanimously. Motion and second to complete the first reading as written or amended of the following policies: IDC, Data Protection & Security Breaches (as amended); ABAD, Virtual School (as written); HCAE, Disbursement of Monies (as written) *adopt effective July 1, 2023; FBA, Student Fees (as written); FCBA, Student Dismissal Precautions (as written); FCBD, Student Custody (as written); FFG, Student Assemblies (as written) carried unanimously. Motion and second to rescind the following policies: 5110, Student Attendance (replaced by FFB) and 1103, Soliciting and Promotion (replaced by HCBB and HCBB-BR) carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the Advertisement for Sale of Bus with the insertion of the bus’s description and authorizing the administration to call for bids for the sale of the bus carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the Request for Proposals for Gasoline authorizing the administration to call for proposals carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the Advertisement to Bid for property insurance coverage through the District’s insurance broker, Vaaler Insurance carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the Request for Bids for the Purchase and Install of Outdoor LED Signs and delegate and authorize the business manager to receive the bids and award the contract to the lowest responsible bidder carried unanimously. Motion and second to accept the proposal submitted by Marco for 31 copiers and maintenance and authorize the administration to negotiate a contract beginning July 1, 2023, carried unanimously. Announcements: A second pre-referendum public forum will be held on April 13 at the Red River High School small theater at 6:00 p.m. Board Request for Future Consideration: Discussion about the cancelation of schools for weather reasons; teachers’ reflection about recent eLearning days; update about mental health and pet therapy. Discussed: School Board Norms - How Did We Do? Adjourned: 8:12 pm. (May 10, 2023)