REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SC

REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SCHOOL BOARD REGULAR MEETING March 27, 2023 The School Board of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 held a regular meeting on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Mark Sanford Education Center with President Eric Lunn presiding. Board Members Present: Josh Anderson, Dave Berger, Amber Flynn, Joel Larson, Eric Lunn, Jeff Manley, Bill Palmiscno, and Cynthia Shabb via phone. Absent: Monte Gaukler. Student Board Members Present: Ryaan Alshami and Maggie Barker. Absent: None. Others Present: Dr. Terry Brenner, Superintendent of Schools; Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager; Dr. Brenda Lewis, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education; Michelle Shepperd, President, GFAFB School Board; Melissa Buchhop, President, Grand Forks Education Association; and Cindy Johnson, Executive Secretary. Call to Order: 6:00pm. Reading of Meeting Norms. Motion and second to approve the agenda as amended carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Celebrating Success: Classified & Certified Employees of the 3rd Quarter. Motion and second to approve the minutes of March 6, 2023, as written carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Discussed: Student Demographics Report. Barker joined the meeting at 6:19 p.m. Discussed: AVID Update, Legislative Update. Motion and second to approve the audit reports for the Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 and Grand Forks Air Force Base Public School District No. 140 for the year ending June 30, 2022, as received carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Motion and second to approve the 2023-2024 fifth year of the continuation grant narrative and budget justification with all supporting documents for $2,882,109 carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Motion and second to approve the General Fund Financial Statement for the period July 1, 2022, through February 28, 2023 carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Motion and second to approve the consent agenda as follows: Appointments effective August 22, 2023, of Mackenzie King, School Counselor, salary (188 days) $47,822; Myah Burckhard, 5th Grade Teacher, salary (188 days) $42,977; Logan DeRock, 6th Grade Teacher, salary (188 days) $42,977; Tom Twedell, 8th Grade Earth Science Teacher, salary (188 days) $42,977; Talia Vazquez, 7th Grade ELA/Literature Teacher, salary (188 days) $47,822; Aarin Feliz, School Counselor, salary (188 days) $51,812; Health Restoration Leave for 2023-2024 for Kecia Peters; Open Enrollment Applications as presented; Resignation of Jamie Campos effective March 17, 2023; Resignations of Lacey Dickerson, Diana Iverson, Tami Schumacher, Kelley Torgerson, and Emily White effective June 2, 2023; and Resignation of Kelly Nix effective March 24, 2023, carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Motion and second to approve the waiver of years of experience and allow sixteen (16) years of experience to be brought into the district by Amy Fiala and to approve her teacher appointment. She would be placed at $62,984 (MA/MS, Step 17) carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Motion and second to approve the resignation of Dr. Anthony Vandal effective June 30, 2023, carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Motion and second to complete the second reading as written or amended and adoption as an official policy of the district of the following policies: HEAC, Management of Student Activities Funds (as written); HEAD, Fixed Assets Management (as written) *effective July 1, 2023; HEAF, Fund Balance Policy in accordance with GASB Statement #54 (as written); HEBA, System of Accounts (as written); ICCB, Disposal of School Equipment and Supplies (as written); and HDB, Revenues from School-Owned Properties (as written) carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Motion and second to rescind the following policies: 3351, Management of Student Funds (replaced by HEAC); 3340, School Facility Inventory (replaced by HEAD) *effective July 1, 2023; and 3420, Sale and Disposal of Books, Equipment, and Supplies (replaced by ICCB) carried unanimously. Absent: Gaukler. Announcements Discussed: School Board Norms - How Did We Do? Adjourned: 8:49pm. (April 19, 2023) 214378