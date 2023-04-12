REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SC

REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SCHOOL BOARD GRAND FORKS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT #1 REGULAR MEETING March 6, 2023 The School Board of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 held a regular meeting on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Mark Sanford Education Center with President Eric Lunn presiding. Board Members Present: Josh Anderson, Dave Berger, Amber Flynn, Joel Larson, Monte Gaukler, Eric Lunn, Jeff Manley, Bill Palmiscno, and Cynthia Shabb. Absent: None. Student Board Members Present: Ryaan Alshami and Maggie Barker. Absent: None. Others Present: Dr. Terry Brenner, Superintendent of Schools; Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager; Catherine Gillach, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Education; Dr. Brenda Lewis, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education; Melissa Buchhop, President, Grand Forks Education Association; and Cindy Johnson, Executive Secretary. Call to Order: 6:00pm. Reading of Meeting Norms. Flynn and Shabb joined the meeting at 6:01 p.m. Motion and second to approve the agenda as written carried unanimously. Celebrating Success – Century Elementary School Motion and second to approve the minutes of February 27, 2023, as written carried unanimously. Discussed: Valley Middle School Pre-Referendum Update; Valley MS New Design Committee; VMS Pre-Referendum Timeline of Activities; Facilities Committee of the Whole Report; Finance Committee Report; and General Obligation School Building Bonds and Special Election Information and Timeline. Motion and second to adopt the Initial Resolution for General obligation School Buildings Bonds as presented carried unanimously. Motion and second to adopt the Resolution Calling a Special Election to Vote on the Question of Approving an Initial Resolution for General Obligation School Buildings Bonds as presented carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the School Construction Loan Application and Resolution Authorizing School Construction Loan Application as presented carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the Election Contact with Grand Forks County and Grand Forks Public School District for the May 16, 2023, special election as presented carried unanimously. Motion and second to reject the bids for 2023-2025 student transportation services and to authorize the District administration to initiate a procurement and post the legal notice for student transportation services commencing with the school year 2023-24 with options for a period not to exceed seven (7) years including contract year options consistent with North Dakota Century Code Chapter 15.1-30 carried unanimously. Alshami left the meeting at 8:55 p.m. Motion and second to approve the consent agenda as follows: Appointments effective August 22, 2023, of Alexandra Bain, 5th Grade Teacher, salary (188 days) $51,014; Michelle McCrudden, 5th Grade Teacher, salary (188 days) $42,977; Tristan Schipman, 5th Grade Teacher, salary (188 days) $47,765; Jessica Lynn, 7th Grade Language Arts, salary (188 days) $45,372; Sarah Rose, Kindergarten Teacher, salary (188 days) $42,977; Krista Stone, Kindergarten Teacher, salary (188 days) $46,169; Katarina Krush, 2nd Grade Teacher, salary (188 days) $42,977; Alisha Browne, 4th Grade Teacher, salary (188 days) $44,572; Katie Weiand, 2nd Grade Teacher, salary (188 days) $42,977; Sienna Voglewede, World Cultures Teacher, salary (188 days) $42,977; Brady Klein, 2nd Grade Teacher, salary (188 days) $42,977; Caylyn Makoff, Special Education Teacher, salary (188 days) $42,977; and Jaeger Aubree, Special Education Teacher, salary (188 days) $47,822 (all salaries are based on the 2021-2023 teacher negotiated agreement and submitted to change following approval a new agreement); and Resignation of Jeff Compton effective June 8, 2023, carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the waiver of years of experience and allow thirteen (13) years of experience to be brought into the district by Ashley Lamoreaux and to approve her teacher appointment with placement on the salary schedule at $60,476 (MA+30, Step 14) carried unanimously. Motion and second to complete the first reading as written or amended and adoption as an official policy of the district of the following policies: HEAC, Management of Student Activities Funds (as written), HEAD, Fixed Assets Management (as written) *effective July 1, 2023, HEAF, Fund Balance Policy in accordance with GASB Statement #54 (as written), HEBA, System of Accounts (as written), ICCB, Disposal of School Equipment and Supplies (as written), and HDB, Revenues from School-Owned Properties (as written) carried unanimously. Motion and second to rescind the following policies: 3350, Monies in School Buildings (was replaced by HEBB), 3240, Relations with Vendors (was replaced by DEBE), 3110, Funds Management (without replacement), 3130, Borrowing (without replacement), 3320, Requesting Goods and Services-Requisitions (was replaced by HCAA), and 3321, Requisitions and Purchase Orders-Procedures (was replaced by HCAA) carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the superintendent’s March evaluation as satisfactory in all areas and to approve the superintendent’s contract for three years starting July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2026, as presented carried unanimously. Announcements. Motion and second to convene into an executive session to discuss negotiating strategy or provide negotiating instructions regarding contracts that are currently being negotiated or for which negotiation is reasonably likely to occur in the immediate future carried unanimously. Recess: 8:08-8:16pm. Executive Session 8:16-9:30pm (allowed by North Dakota Century Code Sections 15.1- 16-22 and 44-04-19.1(9). Adjourned: 9:30pm. (April 12, 2023) 211741