REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SC

REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SCHOOL BOARD REGULAR MEETING February 27, 2023 The School Board of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 held a regular meeting on Monday, February 27, 2023, at the Mark Sanford Education Center with President Eric Lunn presiding. Board Members Present: Josh Anderson, Dave Berger, Joel Larson via phone, Monte Gaukler, Eric Lunn, Jeff Manley, Bill Palmiscno, and Cynthia Shabb. Absent: Amber Flynn. Student Board Members Present: Maggie Barker. Absent: Ryaan Alshami. Others Present: Dr. Terry Brenner, Superintendent of Schools; Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager; Catherine Gillach, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Education; Arielle Neumann, GFAFB School Board Member; Melissa Buchhop, President, Grand Forks Education Association; and Cindy Johnson, Executive Secretary. Call to Order: 6:00 pm. Reading of School Board Meeting Norms. Motion and second to approve the agenda as written carried unanimously. Absent: Flynn. Motion and second to approve the minutes of February 13, 2023, as written carried unanimously. Absent: Flynn. Discussed: Board Education Student Achievement Data Update, Child Nutrition Program Update, Legislative Update. Motion and second to approve the Focus Area 2 Corrective Action Plan for Head Start as presented carried unanimously. Absent: Flynn. Motion and second to approve the consent agenda as follows: Appointments effective February 20, 2023, of Janine Cristobal, Special Education Teacher, salary $19,588 (70 days); Lovely Belle Molon, Special Education Teacher, salary $18,973 (70 days); and Rojebiv Salenga, Head Start Teacher, salary $21,753 (70 days); Resignation of Shannon Schneeweis effective March 2, 2023; Resignations of Linsey Naastad, Tiffany Zehms, Jolene Kvamme, and Kaden Stewart effective June 2, 2023; and Student Travel Request for up to 21 students to Germany and France from June 6, 2023, to July 1, 2023., carried unanimously. Absent: Flynn. Motion and second to approve the waiver of years of experience and allow 16 years of experience to be brought into the district by Jennifer Thompson and to approve her teacher appointment (BA/BS, Step 17, salary $58,139) carried unanimously. Absent: Flynn. Motion and second to approve the General Fund Financial Statement for the period July 1, 2022, through January 31, 2023, carried unanimously. Absent: Flynn. Motion and second to approve Leidholm Technologies LLC to receive student information as necessary to their development of a web application module related to the Choice Ready initiative and as allowed by policy and/or the law carried unanimously. Absent: Flynn. Motion and second to accept the bid by Midco Business to lease fiber optic cable infrastructure at a rate of $400 per building (18 buildings) for up to a 5-year term beginning July 1, 2023, carried unanimously. Absent: Flynn. Motion and second to approve the 2023 Driver Education Program with an increased registration fee of $300 per student carried unanimously. Absent: Flynn. Motion and second to complete the second reading as written or amended and adoption as an official policy of the district of the following policies: HDD, Gifts & Bequests; HCAF, Food Service Procurement Policy; HCAG, Purchasing Cards; HCAD, Purchasing Computerized Data Systems; GAAE, Critical Race Theory; FFD, Possessing Weapons; DEBJ, Unauthorized Purchases; HCAB, Bidding Requirements and Procedures; HCBA, Vendor Conflict of Interest Disclosure; HCBB, Sales Calls and Demonstrations; HCBC, Fair Employment Clause in Contracts; HDA, Revenues from Investments; and HEAA, Line Item Transfer Authority, carried unanimously. Absent: Flynn. Motion and second to complete the second reading as written and adoption effective the 2023-2024 school year as an official policy of the district carried unanimously. Absent: Flynn. Motion and second to complete the one reading as written or amended and adoption as an official regulation of the district of the following board regulations: HDD-BR, Gifts to Schools; HCAF-BR, Food Service Procurement and Bid Protest Procedure; DKBB-BR, Granting a Release from Contract; and HCBB-BR, Solicitations, carried unanimously. Absent: Flynn. Motion and second to rescind the following policies: 3210, Gifts, Grants, and Bequests, and 3311, Authorized Purchases, carried unanimously. Absent: Flynn. Motion and second to approve the recommendation [2023-2024 District Calendar] as follows: a start date for grades K-9 on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, and for grades 10-12 on Thursday, August 31, 2023, for the 2023-2024 school year; 21 elementary school teacher blackout dates on October 3, 5, 10, 11; November 28, 29, 30; December 5; February 7, 8, 13, 14, 27, 29; March 4, 5, 6; May 16, 21, 22, and 23; 22 middle school teacher blackout dates on August 30, 31; October 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 30, 31; November 1, 2; January 10, 11, 12; February 12, 13, 14, 16; March 19, 21; May 28, and 29; 19 high school teacher blackout dates on October 5,10; November 2, 3, 6, 7; January 11, 12, 16, 18; February 15, 20; March 21, 22, 25, 26; May 28, 29, and 30; and to tentatively approve a start date of Tuesday, August 27, 2024, and an end date of Thursday, May 29, 2025, for the 2024-2025 school year carried unanimously. Absent: Flynn. Motion and second to authorize District administration to initiate a procurement and post the legal notice for copier services consistent with North Dakota Century Code Chapter 15.1-09-34 carried unanimously. Absent: Flynn. Motion and second to recognize the Grand Forks Education Association (GFEA) as the representative organization for the appropriate negotiating unit as per NDCC 15.1-16-11 carried unanimously. Absent: Flynn. Motion and second to recognize the Grand Forks Principals’ Association (GFPA) as the representative organization for the appropriate negotiating unit as per NDCC 15.1-16-11 carried unanimously. Absent: Flynn. Motion and second to recognize the Grand Forks Directors’ Association (GFDA) as the representative organization for the appropriate negotiating unit as per NDCC 15.1-16-11 carried unanimously. Absent: Flynn. Announcements Discussed: School Board Norms-How Did We Do? Adjourned: 8:11 pm. (March 15, 2023) 202148