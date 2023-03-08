REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SC

REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SCHOOL BOARD REGULAR MEETING February 13, 2023 The School Board of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 held a regular meeting on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the Mark Sanford Education Center with President Eric Lunn presiding. Board Members Present: Josh Anderson, Amber Flynn, Monte Gaukler, Eric Lunn, Bill Palmiscno, and Cynthia Shabb. Absent: Dave Berger, Joel Larson, and Jeff Manley. Student Board Members Present: Ryaan Alshami and Maggie Barker. Absent: None. Others Present: Dr. Terry Brenner, Superintendent of Schools; Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager; Catherine Gillach, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Education; Arielle Neumann, GFAFB School Board Member; Brady Olson, Vice President, Grand Forks Education Association; and Cindy Johnson, Executive Secretary. Call to Order: 6:00 p.m. Motion and second to approve the agenda as written carried unanimously. Absent: Berger, Larson, and Manley. Discussed: Classified and Certified Employees of the 2nd Quarter. Discussed: Celebrating Success – Grand Forks Central High School. Discussed: Reading of School Board Meeting Norms. Motion and second to approve the minutes of January 23, 2023, as written carried unanimously. Absent: Berger, Larson, and Manley. Discussed: Seal of Biliteracy Update, Legislative Update. Motion and second to approve the consent agenda as follows: Long-term Leave of Absence Family Care Leave for Mattea Curtiss, 5th Grade Teacher, effective the 2023-2024 school year; Long-term Leave of Absence Other Professional Growth Experience for Rebecca Knudson-Bryan, FACS Teacher, effective the 2023-2024 school year; Open Enrollment Application as presented; Resignation of Darin Johnson effective January 23, 2023; Resignation of Meghan Sondreal effective February 9, 2023; and Resignations of Karen McIntyre, Cathy Draper, Julia Hansen, Renae Hillestad, Arlene O’Halloran, Sheri Sletten, Deb Boucher, Kristi Otto, Allison Dyer, Vicki Peake, and Robert Waddle effective June 2, 2023, carried unanimously. Absent: Berger, Larson, and Manley. Motion and second to approve the waiver of years of experience and allow 15 years of experience to be brought into the district by Laura Pradhan and to approve her teacher appointment (MA/MS, Step 16, salary $61,388) carried unanimously. Absent: Berger, Larson, and Manley. Discussed: Finance Committee Report. Motion and second to approve the request for the purchase and installation of electronic signs for Grand Forks Central and Red River high schools with a 50/50 revenue split until payback of 50% of the total cost of both signs is met carried unanimously. Absent: Berger, Larson, and Manley. Motion and second to select Tuesday, May 16, 2023, for a Valley Middle School referendum special election carried unanimously. Absent: Berger, Larson, and Manley. Motion and second to approve the 2023-2024 Joint Powers Agreement between Grand Forks Air Force Base Public School District No. 140 and Grand forks Public School District No. 1 as recommended carried unanimously. Absent: Berger, Larson, and Manley. Motion and second to complete the first reading of the following policies as written or amended: HDD, Gifts & Bequests; HCAF, Food Service Procurement Policy; HCAG, Purchasing Cards; HCAD, Purchasing Computerized Data Systems; DKBB, Contracted Staff Resignations and Request for Release from Contract; GAAE, Critical Race Theory; FFD, Possessing Weapons; DEBJ, Unauthorized Purchases; HCAB, Bidding Requirements and Procedures; HCBA, Vendor Conflict of Interest Disclosure; HCBB, Sales Calls and Demonstrations; HCBC, Fair Employment Clause in Contracts; HDA, Revenues from Investments; and HEAA, Line Item Transfer Authority, carried unanimously. Absent: Berger, Larson, and Manley. Motion and second to expedite the adoption of HCAA, Purchasing, with one reading as allowed by Policy BDA carried unanimously. Absent: Berger, Larson, and Manley. Motion and second to rescind 3120, Preparation of Budget Document, without a policy replacement, and 3310, Purchasing Procedures, which is replaced by HCAA, carried unanimously. Absent: Berger, Larson, and Manley. Motion and second to approve the individuals and entities listed on FGA-E8 to receive student information as allowed by policy and/or law carried unanimously. Absent: Berger, Larson, and Manley. Motion and second to receive the petition from the Grand Forks Education Association (GFEA) for recognition as the representative organization for the appropriate negotiating unit and authorize the posting of the notice as per North Dakota Century Code 15.1-16 as recommended carried unanimously. Absent: Berger, Larson, and Manley. Motion and second to receive the petition from the Grand Forks Principals’ Association (GFPA) for recognition as the representative organization for the appropriate negotiating unit and authorize the posting of the notice as per North Dakota Century Code 15.1-16 as recommended carried unanimously. Absent: Berger, Larson, and Manley. Motion and second to receive the petition from the Grand Forks Directors’ Association (GFDA) for recognition as the representative organization for the appropriate negotiating unit and authorize the posting of the notice as per North Dakota Century Code 15.1-16 as recommended carried unanimously. Absent: Berger, Larson, and Manley. Announcements: Administration is watching the incoming weather and boys’ annual swimathon will be held this Saturday. Discussed: School Board Norms - How Did We Do? Executive Session as allowed by North Dakota Century Code Sections 15.1-16-22 and 44-04-19.1(9) (Closed Meeting 7:24 pm to 8:25 pm): Motion and second to convene into an executive session to discuss negotiating strategy or provide negotiating instructions regarding contracts that are currently being negotiated or for which negotiation is reasonably likely to occur in the immediate future carried unanimously. Absent: Berger, Larson, and Manley. Reconvened Open Meeting: 8:25 pm. Adjourned: 8:25 pm. (March 8, 2023) 200732