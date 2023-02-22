REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SC

REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SCHOOL BOARD REGULAR MEETING January 23, 2023 The School Board of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 held a regular meeting on Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Mark Sanford Education Center with President Eric Lunn presiding. Board Members Present: Josh Anderson, Dave Berger via phone, Amber Flynn, Monte Gaukler, Joel Larson, Eric Lunn, Jeff Manley, Bill Palmiscno, and Cynthia Shabb. Absent: None. Student Board Members Present: Ryaan Alshami. Absent: Maggie Barker. Others Present: Dr. Terry Brenner, Superintendent of Schools; Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager; Catherine Gillach, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Education; Dr. Brenda Lewis, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education; Arielle Neumann, GFAFB School Board Member; Melissa Buchhop, President, Grand Forks Education Association; and Cindy Johnson, Executive Secretary. Call to Order: 6:00 pm. Reading of Meeting Norms Motion and second to approve the agenda as written carried unanimously. Discussed: Celebrating Success: Twining Elementary and Middle School. Motion and second to approve the minutes of January 9, 2023, as written carried unanimously. Discussed: Public Comment on LEA Return to In-Person Instruction Plan. Discussed: Central Pool Update. Discussed: PreQualified Pool Process. Discussed: Legislative Update. Motion and second to approve the consent agenda as follows: Appointments of Juliet Nwachuku, Special Education Teacher, salary $29,203 (97 days); Long-term Leave of Absence for a professional growth experience for the 2023-2024 school year for Jeffrey Welsh, Science Teacher; Resignations of Beverly Bina, Jana Bell, Ruth Drake, Jennifer Helgeson, McKenzie Novak, and Erin Skaff effective June 2, 2023; and Resignation of Shari Bilden effective June 9, 2023, carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the General Fund Financial Statement for the period July 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022, carried unanimously. Announcements: Invitation to All-City Orchestra Concert. Board Request for Future Consideration: Update from Child Nutrition Program. Discussed: Meeting Norms-How Did We Do? Adjourned: 7:51 p.m. (Feb. 22, 2023) 195726