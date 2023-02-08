REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SC

REPORT OF THE PROCEEDINGS GRAND FORKS SCHOOL BOARD REGULAR MEETING January 9, 2023 The School Board of Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 held a regular meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Mark Sanford Education Center with President Eric Lunn presiding. Board Members Present: Josh Anderson, Dave Berger, Amber Flynn, Monte Gaukler, Joel Larson, Eric Lunn, Jeff Manley, Bill Palmiscno, and Cynthia Shabb. Absent: None. Student Board Members Present: Ryaan Alshami and Maggie Barker. Absent: None. Others Present: Dr. Terry Brenner, Superintendent of Schools; Brandon Baumbach, Business Manager; Catherine Gillach, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Education; Dr. Brenda Lewis, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education; Arielle Neumann, GFAFB School Board Member; Melissa Buchhop, President, Grand Forks Education Association; and Cindy Johnson, Executive Secretary. Call to Order: 6:00 pm. Reading of Meeting Norms. Motion and second to approve the agenda as corrected carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the minutes of December 12, 2022, as written carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the consent agenda as follows: Appointments of Rosella Balingit, Special Education Teacher, salary $31,532 (108 days); Rizaldy Buco, Math Teacher, salary $28,547 (107 days); Isyl Catugal, English Teacher, salary $32,514 (108 days); John Corpus, Special Education Teacher, salary $28,355 (108 days); Alexis Ljunggren, Special Education Teacher, salary $22,860 (100 days); Candace Mailhot, Early Childhood Special Education Teacher, salary $26,864 (104 days); Deullae Min, EL Teacher, salary $31,310 (104 days); Brianna Reasoner, Grade 1 Teacher, salary $23,168 (96 days); and Chikodi Uzoamaka, Special Education Teacher, salary $26,677 (105 days); Open Enrollment Applications as presented; Resignation of Andrea Guthridge effective January 13, 2023; and Resignation of Julie Lombardi effective June 2, 2023, carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the 6th grade English Language Arts adoption of Wit and Wisdom with professional learning and summer teacher curriculum work for $382,546.69 carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the Land Swap Agreement between the Grand Forks Park District and Grand Forks Public School District No. 1 as presented carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the requests of the Community Violence Intervention Center (CVIC) and Early Warning Intervention Monitoring System (EWIMS) State Grant Partners for access to student information as requested and as allowed by policy and/or the law carried unanimously. Discussed: Facilities Committee of the Whole and Finance Committee Reports. Motion and second to approve the Ben Franklin HVAC and carpentry project (cost estimate $6,172,394) and Cushman Field track and field project (cost estimate $645,959.69) as presented carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the documents related to upgrades at Cushman Field and their submission to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the documents related to upgrades at Ben Franklin Elementary School and their submission to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction carried unanimously. Motion and second to approve the Resolution Approving Amended and Restated Continuing Disclosure Certificates relating to Taxable Limited Tax School Building Bonds Series 2010A (Qualified School Construction Bonds – Direct Payment) and series 2010B (Qualified Zone Academy Bonds – Direct Payment) carried unanimously. Motion and second to authorize district administration to initiate a procurement and post the legal notice for fiber optic cable infrastructure services commencing with the school year 2023-24 for a period not to exceed seven (7) years including contract year options, consistent with North Dakota Century Code Chapter 15.1-09-34 carried unanimously. Motion and second to receive the notice of intent to negotiate from the Grand Forks Education Association carried unanimously. Motion and second to receive the notice of intent to negotiate from the Grand Forks Principals’ Association carried unanimously. Motion and second to receive the notice of intent to negotiate from the Grand Forks Directors’ Association carried unanimously. Announcements: Refreshed conference room and commendation to student board members. Board Requests for Future Consideration: Update on swimming pools. Discussed: School Board Norms-How Did We Do? Adjourned: 7:02 p.m. (Feb 8, 2023) 189129