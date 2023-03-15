IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS, HOUSTON DIVISION In re: CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC., et al., Debtors.1 § § § Chapter 11 Case No. 22-90341 (DRJ) (Jointly Administered) NOTICE OF DEADLINES FOR FILING PROOFS OF CLAIM PLEASE TAKE NOTICE OF THE FOLLOWING: 1. On December 21, 2022 (the “Petition Date”), the Debtors filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the “Court”). Set forth below are the name, federal tax identification number and the case number for each of the Debtors: DEBTOR, EIN, CASE NO.: Core Scientific Mining LLC, 92-1386971, 22-90340 (DRJ); Core Scientific, Inc.2 (f/k/a Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., XPDI and Core Scientific Holdings Co.), 86-1243837, 22-90341 (DRJ); Core Scientific Acquired Mining LLC (f/k/a Blockcap, Inc.), 92-2226074, 22-90342 (DRJ); Core Scientific Operating Company (f/k/a Core Scientific, Inc.3 and MineCo Holdings, Inc.), 82-3805526, 22-90343 (DRJ); Radar Relay, Inc. (f/k/a Radar Relay, LLC), 82-3430496, 22-90344 (DRJ); Core Scientific Specialty Mining (Oklahoma) LLC (f/k/a GPU One Holdings, LLC), 84-5164327, 22-90345 (DRJ); American Property Acquisition, LLC, 82-5490825, 22-90346 (DRJ); Starboard Capital LLC, 36- 4896677, 22-90347 (DRJ); RADAR, LLC, 84-4125106, 22-90348 (DRJ); American Property Acquisitions I, LLC (f/k/a 155 Palmer Lane, LLC.), 82-5469717, 22-90349 (DRJ); American Property Acquisitions VII, LLC, 83-1663198, 22-90350 (DRJ). 2. On March 9, 2023, the Court entered an order (Docket No. 652) (the “Bar Date Order”)4 establishing certain deadlines for the filing of proofs of claim in the Debtors’ chapter 11 cases. 3. Pursuant to the Bar Date Order, all persons, entities, and Governmental Units who have a claim or potential claim, including any claims under section 503(b)(9) of the Bankruptcy Code,5 against any of the Debtors that arose prior to the Petition Date, no matter how remote or contingent such right to payment or equitable remedy may be, MUST FILE A PROOF OF CLAIM on or before April 14, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (prevailing Central Time) for general creditors (the “General Bar Date”) and June 19, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (prevailing Central Time) for Governmental Units (the “Governmental Bar Date,” and together with the General Bar Date, the “Bar Dates”), by (i) submitting such Proof(s) of Claim electronically through Stretto, Inc. (“Stretto”), at https://cases.stretto.com/ CoreScientific; (ii) filing such Proof(s) of Claim electronically through PACER (Public Access to Court Electronic Records), at https://ecf.txsb.uscourts.gov; or (iii) by delivering the original proof(s) of claim to Stretto by mail or hand delivery at the following address: Stretto Address for Receipt of Claims: Core Scientific, Inc., et al. Claims Processing, c/o Stretto, 410 Exchange, Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92602. Proofs of claimsent by facsimile or e-mailwill not be accepted. 4. The Bar Dates apply to all claims against the Debtors arising under section 503(b)(9) of the Bankruptcy Code; provided, however, that the Bar Dates do not apply to the Excluded Claims listed in paragraph eight (8) of the Bar Date Order. 5. ANY PERSON OR ENTITY (EXCEPT A PERSON OR ENTITY WHO IS EXCUSED BY THE TERMS OF THE BAR DATE ORDER) WHO FAILS TO FILE A PROOF OF CLAIM ON OR BEFORE THE APPLICABLE BAR DATE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INSTRUCTIONS ABOVE WILL NOT BE TREATED AS A CREDITOR FOR PURPOSES OF VOTING UPON, OR RECEIVING DISTRIBUTIONS UNDER, ANY PLAN OR PLANS OF REORGANIZATION OR LIQUIDATION IN THE CHAPTER 11 CASES. 6. Proof of claim forms and a copy of the Bar Date Order may be obtained by visiting https://cases.stretto.com/CoreScientific, maintained by the Debtors’ claims and noticing agent, Stretto. Stretto cannot advise you how to file, or whether you should file, a proof of claim. Questions concerning the contents of this Notice and requests for copies of filed proofs of claim should be directed to Stretto through email at TeamCoreScientific@stretto. com or phone by calling Stretto at 949.404.4152 (Toll-Free Number within the U.S./Canada) and 888.765.7875 (International). Please note that neither Stretto's staff, counsel to the Debtors, nor the Clerk of the Court's Office is permitted to give you legal advice. A HOLDER OF A POSSIBLE CLAIM AGAINST THE DEBTORS SHOULD CONSULT AN ATTORNEY REGARDING ANY MATTERS NOT COVERED BY THIS NOTICE, SUCH AS WHETHER THE HOLDER SHOULD FILE A PROOF OF CLAIM. 4 Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined herein have the meanings ascribed to them in the Bar Date Order. 5 A claim arising under section 503(b)(9) of the Bankruptcy code is a claim arising from the value of any goods received by the Debtors within twenty (20) days before Petition Date, provided that the goods were sold to the Debtors in the ordinary course of the Debtors' business.