Qualification Statements for Counter Unm

Qualification Statements for Counter Unmanned Aerial Services (cUAS) equipment and support for Grand Sky Airfield Operations, LLC will be received until 4:00 p.m. CDT on or about March 24, 2023 by Thomas Swoyer. Interested firms or teams should submit requests for additional information. Submissions should be sent electronically to Mr. Swoyer at swoyert@grandskynd.com. If sufficient interest is expressed, GSAO may release a Request for Proposal from interested and qualified firms. Grand Sky Airfield Operations, LLC, (“GSAO”) seeks to adopt, integrate and implement equipment (system) sufficient for the test and evaluation of cUAS solutions. GSAO will be implementing the test and evaluation of a cUAS system that is turn key and immediately ready for fielding and test operations. The preferred system ideally will have a robust post mission analysis playback function, the ability to differentiate birds / flocks of birds from small UAS, and be able to integrate Long wave infrared camera systems to augment other detection sensors. The system need not be solely reliant on LWIR cameras, other sensors are welcome and encouraged. The cUAS solution will be required to deploy on the Grand Sky Enhanced Use Lease property ½ mile or greater to the west of the active runway at Grand Forks Air Force Base (GFAFB) for the purposes of detecting drones (small UAS) and birds in the extended flight path of the departure corridor at GFAFB. The solution should be able to detect both drones and birds at a range of 6KM minimum in range from the base of the mounting platform for the system. The solution will require transmit licensing and deconfliction with the active Digital Aviation Surveillance RADAR (DASR) system present at GFAFB and the Grand Sky facility. GSAO will provide additional preferred capabilities upon request. Grand Sky Airfield Operations, LLC reserves the right to reject any or all submissions and/or to waive any informality in the proposals received and to accept any proposal deemed to be most favorable to the interest of GrandSKY in the sole discretion of GSAO. The selected cUAS solution shall complete all fielding and implementation work and documentation for this project, on or before June 1, 2023. Please submit statements of interest or requests for additional information electronically to Thomas Swoyer at swoyert@grandskynd.com. (March 22 & 29, 2023) 205416