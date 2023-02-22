PUBLIC NOTICE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA NOTI

PUBLIC NOTICE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR FY2023 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT The North Dakota Department of Commerce Division of Community Services (NDDCS) will hold a public hearing on March 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., CT, to provide information pertaining to the FY2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). This will be an informational hearing on what CDBG is, who can qualify to apply for funding, how to apply for funding, and changes to the program from past years. Access to the hearing will be in-person or via Microsoft Teams (virtual or audio-only). Commerce Conference Room 1600 E. Century Ave., Suite 6 Bismarck, ND 58503 Microsoft Teams From a browser (virtual): https://www.ndgov.link/DCSPublicInput Call-in (audio only): (701) 328-0950, Conference ID: 284 128 880# The meeting space reserved is accessible to individuals with physical disabilities. Requests for assistance should be directed to Tonya Forderer one week prior to the hearing at 701-328-5300, 711 (Voice or TTY), 800-435-8590 (Spanish), or dcs@nd.gov. (Feb. 22, 2023) 194413