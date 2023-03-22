PUBLIC NOTICE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA 30 D

PUBLIC NOTICE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA 30 DAY COMMENT PERIOD 2023 HUD ANNUAL ACTION PLAN The North Dakota Department of Commerce, Division of Community Services and North Dakota Housing Finance Agency announce the opening of the 30-day comment period for the State’s 2023 Annual Action Plan. The Action Plan provides a summary of the actions, activities and specific federal and non-federal resources that well be used during the year to address priority needs and goals identified in the Consolidated Plan. The Action Plan includes the State’s plans for allocating the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development CPD formula block grant programs: Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnerships, National Housing Trust Fund and Emergency Solutions Grants programs. The Action Plan describes how the funds from each program will be distributed during the 2023 program year, which is scheduled to begin on July 1, 2023. Funds are expected to be received on or about August 1, 2023. All allocation amounts in the 2023 Plan are currently estimated. The Action Plan will be available online at ndgov.link/ConsolidatedPlan and at www.ndhfa.org beginning April 12, 2023. The 30-day comment period will end on May 12, 2023. Comments must be received by 5pm central time. Written comments can be emailed to dcs@nd.gov or mailed to Department of Commerce Attn: Maria Effertz P.O. Box 2057 Bismarck, North Dakota 58502-2057 Accommodations Individuals who require accommodations, including auxiliary aids, translated documents, interpreters, or who would like to request a copy of the plan, or an alternate format may contact: Department of Commerce, Section 504 Coordinator Tonya Forderer dcs@nd.gov (email) 701-328-5300 (Phone) 711 (TTY or Voice) 800-435-8590 (Spanish) (March 22, 2023)