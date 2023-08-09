PUBLIC NOTICE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA 2022 ANNUAL REPORT TO HUD The North Dakota Department of Commerce (ND DoC) Division of Community Services and North Dakota Housing Finance Agency announce that the state’s Annual Report to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for 2022 Action Plan will be available for public review and comment during the period of September 1-18, 2023. The 2022 Action Plan served as the state’s grant application to HUD for the Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnerships, Emergency Solutions Grant, and National Housing Trust Fund programs. The Annual Report provides information on the various activities funded by these programs from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, and describes how these activities addressed the goals and objectives of the state’s 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan. In addition, the Annual Report identifies the number and types of households that benefited from these programs during the 2022 program year. To obtain a copy of the Annual Report, contact Maria Effertz Hanson at 701-328-5300, 711 (Relay ND) or dcs@nd.gov. The report can also be viewed online at: https://ndgov.link/CAPER and https://www.ndhfa.org/index.php/consolidated-plan/ Alternate formats of the report are available upon request. Written comments can be submitted to ND DoC Division of Community Services, Attn: Maria Effertz Hanson, PO Box 2057, Bismarck, ND 58502-2057, or by email to dcs@nd.gov. Comments are due by 5:00 p.m., C.T., on September 18, 2023. Public Hearing A public hearing will be held on September 6th, 2023, at 3 pm CT. Attendance may be in-person or via Microsoft Teams (virtual or audio-only). NDHFA Board Room 2624 Vermont Avenue Bismarck ND 58502 Microsoft Teams From a browser (virtual): https://bit.ly/45fYRJP Call (audio-only) 701-328-0950 pin 887380333# Accommodations This recipient does not discriminate in admission or access to, or treatment or employment in, its federally assisted programs and activities. The meeting space for the public hearing is accessible to individuals with mobile disabilities. Individuals who require accommodations, including auxiliary aids, translated documents, interpreters, or who would like to request a copy of the plan, or an alternate format may contact: Department of Commerce, Section 504 Coordinator Tonya Forderer dcs@nd.gov (email) 701-328-5300 (Phone) 711 (TTY or Voice) 800-435-8590 (Spanish) (Aug. 9, 2023) 247496