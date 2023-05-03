PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE is hereby given tha

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE is hereby given that on the 13th day of May, 2023, at the hour of 1:00 pm, in the Center of Innovation located at 4200 James Ray Drive, Grand Forks, North Dakota , the District 43 Republican Party will have its At Large District Reorganization Meeting pursuant to North Dakota Chapter 16.1-03-01 to elect their precinct committeemen and such other individuals as may be provided by state law. The name of the District Chairman of District 43 making such call is Richard Glynn. Only those individuals who are qualified electors under section 16.1-01-04 and pursuant to the District Bylaws may vote or be elected as officers at the party caucus. (May 3, 2023) 219961