Public Notice ND Medicaid Program Effect

Public Notice ND Medicaid Program Effective on or after April 1, 2023, North Dakota Medicaid will be submitting a 1915(i) state plan amendment to increase the rates for the following 1915(i) services: peer support, family peer support, training and supports for unpaid caregivers. Medicaid expenditures for these services are expected to increase $980,000 for a 12-month period. ND Medicaid follows the National Correct Coding Initiative (NCCI) Edits. These edits were developed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) based on coding conventions defined in the American Medical Association’s Correct Procedure Terminology Manual, national and local polices and edits, coding guidelines developed by national societies, analysis of standard medical and surgical practices, and a review of current coding practices. CMS annually updates the National Correct Coding Initiative Coding Policy Manual. Comments can be sent to and viewed at: Medical Services Division Room 309, ND Department of Human Services, 600 E Boulevard Ave Dept 325, Bismarck, ND 58505-0250. Questions may be directed to human service zone offices, or individuals may contact the ND Medicaid Program at 1-800-755-2604. (Feb 1, 2023) 181283