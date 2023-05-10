PUBLIC NOTICE: Midco Business is reviewi

PUBLIC NOTICE: Midco Business is reviewing the effects of an existing 95-ft self-support telecommunications tower located at 10536 420th Avenue, East Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota 56721 (48° 1’ 46.2” North and 96° 57’ 19.4” West). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to: Jenny Guest, Terracon, 13050 Eastgate Park Way Suite 101 Louisville, Kentucky 40223, 502-365-9702 or jenny.guest@terracon.com (May 10, 2023) 221761