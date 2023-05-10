PUBLIC NOTICE Grand Forks Air Force Base RCRA Permit Modification The Grand Forks AFB Restoration Program is submitting a Resource Conservation and Recovery Act Permit Modification for restoration site TU504 to change the proposed remedy approach to accelerate cleanup. The remedy will include implementation of soil blending via in situ chemical oxidation to treat residual contaminants in soil and groundwater. The remedy is planned for implementation in the Summer/Fall 2023. The decision documents and other reports related to the Grand Forks AFB remediation effort are available for review on the Air Force Civil Engineer Center Administrative Record Search website: https://ar.afcec-cloud.af.mil/ If you are interested in learning more about Grand Forks AFB’s environmental restoration project at site TU504, please contact Public Affairs listed below within 60 days of this publication. Public Affairs 757 Tuskegee Amn. Blvd. Grand Forks AFB, ND 58205 (701) 747-5023 319rw.pa@us.af.mil (May 10, 2023) 221475