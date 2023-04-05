PUBLIC NOTICE Grand Forks Air Force Base Restoration Advisory Board The Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) is a community group that meets to discuss and receive information on environmental restoration (cleanup) projects at a military base. A RAB facilitates and improves communication, outreach, and transparency between the military base, the public, regulators, local governments and interest groups for issues related to military cleanup activities. RABs engage in and support the Department of Defense’s cleanup efforts by reviewing and commenting on cleanup documents and activities; serving as a liaison to and sharing cleanup information with the community; and providing a forum to exchange information about the schedule, type and status of cleanup activities. Though RABs are not a decision-making body, they do give local community members the opportunity to have their voices heard. The Grand Forks AFB Restoration Program seeks out, investigates, and cleans up past waste disposal and spill sites. The decision documents and other reports related to Grand Forks AFB remediation efforts are available for review on the Air Force Civil Engineer Center Administrative Record Search website: https://ar.afcec-cloud.af.mil/ If you are interested in learning more about Grand Forks AFB’s environmental restoration projects and having the opportunity to give your input to base and regulatory agencies on the management of cleanup projects on base, either as a RAB member or by attending RAB meetings, please contact Public Affairs listed below by April 30, 2023, to indicate interest. Public Affairs (USAF) 757 Tuskegee Amn. Blvd. Grand Forks AFB. ND 58205 (701) 747-5023 319rw.pa@us.af.mil (April 5 & 12, 2023) 210469