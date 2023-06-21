PUBLIC INPUT MEETING WHY? To discuss pro

PUBLIC INPUT MEETING WHY? To discuss proposed improvements to the intersection of Belmont Road, South 5th St. and Division Ave. The project consists of the reconstruction of the intersection to address safety and functionality around operation of the space. WHEN? Thursday June 29 th 2023 Open House: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Central Virtual materials and other information will be available on the City of Grand Forks Website at Grandforksgov.com/confusion corner on the event date of June 29th WHERE? Marathon Gas Station 307 1 st Ave. S., Grand Forks ND OPEN HOUSE CONDUCTED BY City of Grand Forks and Bolton & Menk Inc. The purpose of the Public Input Meeting is to discuss proposed improvements for the reconstruction of the intersection of Belmont Road, South 5th St. and Division Ave. The Meeting will provide an opportunity for public input. Representatives from the City of Grand Forks and Bolton & Menk will be on hand to answer your questions and discuss your concerns. If unable to attend the Public Input Meeting, written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by July 14th, 2023 to Blue Weber, COS, Bolton & Menk, 3168 41 st St. S. #2, Fargo, North Dakota 58104 Email: blue.weber@bolton-menk.com with “Public Input Meeting – PCN 23880” in the letter heading or email subject. The City of Grand Forks will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide: an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and translations of written material necessary to access City of Grand Forks programs and information. Appropriate provisions will be considered when the City is notified at least 10 days prior to the meeting date or the date the written material translation is needed. To request accommodations, contact City of Grand Forks Title VI and ADA Coordinator, Tangee Bouvette, at 701- 746-2667. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 18003666888. (June 21, 2023) 234521