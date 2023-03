PROPOSAL FOR GRAVEL BID I HEREBY GIVE NO

PROPOSAL FOR GRAVEL BID I HEREBY GIVE NOTICE THAT SEALED BIDS WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE UNDERSIGNED AT THE OFFICE OF THE BRENNA TOWNSHIP CLERK UNTIL 4PM 15 MAR 2023. BIDS WILL BE FOR APPROXIMATELY 5000 YARDS OF CLASS 13 ROAD GRAVEL. SPECIFICATIONS AS FOLLOWS ; THE MINIMUM WEIGHT SHALL BE 3000 LBS PER CU YD. UNLESS OTHE DOCUMENTATION IS PROVIDED. RECENT TEST OF MATERIAL MUST BE PROVIDED BY WINNING BIDDER PRIOR TO DELIVERY. GRAVEL TO BE APPLIED TO BRENNA TOWNSHIP ROADS AS SOON AS THE LOAD LIMITS ARE OFF AND PRIOR TO 28 JULY 2023, (WEATHER PERMITTING). PLACEMENT DETERMINED BY BRENNA TOWNSHIP ROAD OVERSEER. BRENNA TOWNSHIP RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS AND TO WAIVE ANY TECHNICALITIES BIDDERS MUST INCLUDE PROOF OF LIABILITY INSURANCE WITH BID. BIDS MUST BE ENCLOSED IN A SEALED ENVELOPE ADDRESSED TO; BRENNA TOWNSHIP CLERK, 1890 12th AVE NE GRAND FORKS ND 58201-9603 QUESTIONS CALL 701-741-2120 (Jan 25; Feb 1, 2023) 166404