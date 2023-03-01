Probate No. 18-2023-PR-23 IN THE DISTRIC

Probate No. 18-2023-PR-23 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Olaf Sherman Rorvig, Deceased NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dawn Renae Rorvig and Bradley Michael Rorvig have been appointed co-personal representatives of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Schull Law, P.L.L.C., attorney for Dawn Renae Rorvig, Co-Personal Representative of the Estate, at 1397 Library Circle, Suite 100, Grand Forks, North Dakota, 58201, or filed with the Court. Dated this 22nd day of February 2023. /s/ Diane L. Schull Diane L. Schull, #08431 SCHULL LAW, P.L.L.C. 1397 Library Circle, Suite 100 Grand Forks ND 58201 Telephone: (701) 885-4975 Email: diane@schulllaw.com Attorney for Co-Personal Representative Dawn Renae Rorvig (March 1, 8 & 15, 2023) 198119