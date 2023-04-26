Probate No: 18-2023-PR-18 IN THE DISTRIC

Probate No: 18-2023-PR-18 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Glenda Elizabeth Jones, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication or mailing of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to Cheryl Renae Jones, Personal Representative of the estate, at 473 Marydel Ln, Bonners Ferry, ID 83805 and/or filed with the Court. Dated this 17th day of April, 2023. /s/ Cheryl Renae Jones Personal Representative of the Estate of Glenda Elizabeth Jones (April 26; May 3 & 10, 2023) 215320